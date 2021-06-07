Forget about those “immersive” exhibits, here is where you can see real Van Gogh paintings in Los Angeles





Van Gogh’s two “immersive” exhibitions to Los Angeles haven’t even opened yet and we’re already fed up. There is at least five different flavors of these events are expected to travel across the country this year, but they all follow the same basic formula: blowing up familiar rooms like Sunflowers and The starry Night in wall-sized projections and sell tickets over $ 30 to take social media photos. But here’s the problem: In Los Angeles, you can see genuine original Vincent van Gogh paintings hanging in museums, and in some cases for free. We can’t compete with New York, Paris or Amsterdam when it comes to the size of their Van Gogh collections, but we still think LA has some awesome pieces from the famous post-impressionist that are worth checking out in person. Here’s where you can easily see real Van Gogh paintings in LA, no overpriced show tickets required. The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853–1890) Iris, 1889, oil on canvas 74.3 × 94.3 cm (29 1/4 × 37 1/8 in.), 90.PA.20. The Getty has four pieces in his collection, including two ink drawings and a watercolor which are currently not exhibited. But you are almost always guaranteed to see Iris, a brightly colored oil canvas hung on the second floor of the free museum’s west pavilion. The floral study was painted in the last year of Van Gogh’s life while incarcerated in an asylum in Saint-Rémy, France, an immediately recognizable period that also produced The starry Night. Norton Simon Art Foundation, gift of Mr. Norton Simon Vincent van Gogh (Dutch, 1853-1890) Portrait of a Peasant (Patience Escalier), August 1888 Oil on canvas. Pasadena Institution owns more Van Gogh pieces than any other SoCal museum: six oil paintings, an etching on paper (the only one ever created by Van Gogh), a piece in ink and gouache and a signed letter written about a month before death of the artist. Five of the paintings are currently on display, including an early career still life and a snowy scene, as well as a portrait of his mother and one of a peasant in a bonnet, which served as a study for the first masterpiece. work of Van Gogh, The Potato Eaters. You will also find Portrait of a Peasant (Patience Staircase), a painting with a strong expression, as the artist himself described it, produced during a period of rupture in Arles. Hammer Museum, Los Angeles. Vincent van Gogh, Saint-Rémy Hospital, 1889. Oil on canvas. 36 5/16 x 28 7/8 in. (92.2 x 73.4 cm). The Armand Hammer Collection, Gift of the Armand Hammer Foundation. A programming note to begin with: You won’t see any Van Gogh paintings currently on display at the Hammer Museum. But after the end of “Made in LA” in August, it is almost certain that Saint-Rémy hospital will again hang on a wall in the Armand Hammer permanent collection at the Westwood Museum. The swirling tree landscape was painted during the same asylum stay as Iris, and you can listen to a one hour lecture about this period by art historian John Walsh, which was recorded as part of a 2019 Van Gogh exhibition at the Hammer. The museum also has a few pieces in its archives, including paintings The sower and Presbytery garden in Nuenen, as well as an impression of Portrait of Dr Gachet (the Norton Simon has an engraving of this same coin). Courtesy of LACMA Vincent van Gogh, The Postman Joseph Roulin, 1888. Consider this one as a bonus pick, as LACMA’s pair of Van Gogh designs are unlikely to be on display. You can however pick up a handkerchief printed with the drawing of the museum of The factor Joseph Roulin, an outing linked to the 2014 exhibition “Expressionism in Germany and France: from Van Gogh to Kandinsky”.

