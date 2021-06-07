Southern California casinos update mask, coronavirus guidelines – Daily News

Soon, visitors to some Southern California casinos will no longer be required to wear masks, a policy change already in some properties.

As vaccinations increase and the region approaches June 15 the date Governor Gavin Newsom said many COVID-19 restrictions would disappear casinos have started to relax their guidelines. And the queue of masked players waiting to have their foreheads scanned for a temperature check may soon be a thing of the past.

Tribal casinos in Southern California have a certain sovereignty that allows them to set many of their own policies when it comes to COVID-19 and that is why they were able to reopen before other types of businesses early in this year. pandemic, but casinos have also looked to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines when developing their safety plans.

The most recent CDC guidelines indicate that because the risk of infection and transmission of COVID-19 is low in fully vaccinated people, these people can resume their activities without wearing a mask or moving away physically, except in cases where required by federal, state, local tribal or territorial entities.

Here’s a look at where the casinos are going with their coronavirus prevention rules and what’s to come in the future.

Hot water casinos: Agua Caliente Casinos, which have locations in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Cathedral City, always listed safety precautions that included requiring all guests to wear face coverings; have their temperature checked at the entrance; and practice a social distance of at least six feet on their website to Monday June 7. Updated guidelines are in the works, a casino representative wrote in an email.

Augustin Casino: Coachella Casino has discontinued temperature checks and now allows entry through multiple doors. While masks are still mandatory, they will become optional starting June 15, according to an email from Director of Marketing Lindsay Grant.

Cahuilla Casino Hotel: The Anza area casino has no health or safety information listed on its website. The most recent social media health and safety post came on March 31, when Cahuilla said he cleaned and sprayed the rooms with an EPA-approved, hospital-grade non-toxic disinfectant. When Cahuilla opened in May 2020, the casino said customers would have to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks, and signs would be placed around the casino to indicate good social distancing. Since then, the establishment has not published any new information on these procedures on its Facebook page. Casino officials did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

Pauma Casino: The North San Diego County Casino website continued host a video effective June 7, which indicated safety precautions such as requiring guests to wear masks and temperature checks at entrances. The video shows how ground markers were put in place to encourage social distancing. Updated guidelines are in the works, according to an email from casino representatives.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino: The Indio Resort still requires face masks for guests and employees indoors and recommends them outdoors in its entertainment venue The Court of the Rocks, according to an email from spokesperson Michael Felci. He said the casino is no longer doing temperature checks at the entrances.

Harrah’s Resort Southern California: On his website, the Valley Center station says customers and employees who are vaccinated do not have to wear masks. Station officials did not clarify whether failure to wear a mask requires proof of vaccination or is honor system based. All employees should be trained on the proper disinfection protocols and PPE requirements and must pass and pass a health assessment and temperature check before going to work, according to the website. Social distancing requirements remain in place for work and common areas and that these areas be cleaned and disinfected regularly, according to the site.

Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa: From June 7, the Cabazon complex website said face masks must be worn at all times and that guests are advised to maintain a physical distance. The website states that plexiglass shields are installed between many slot machines and are available on all table games. The fact that temperature checks are carried out at the entrances is not included in the website description. Casino officials did not respond to any updates prior to publication.

Pala Casino, Spa & Resort: The northern San Diego County resort has already stopped temperature checks at all entrances, according to an email from spokesperson Coley McAvoy. Starting June 15, the casino will institute an optional mask policy where visitors can wear a mask at their discretion, McAvoy wrote.

Casino of the Pechanga complex: The seaside resort in the Temecula region always carries out temperature checks at its entrances. Masks are currently mandatory inside the complex. However, masks are not required in most cases for guests at Pechanga’s outdoor venues, including The Cove Aquatic Complex, The RV Resort and Journey at Pechanga Golf Course, according to an email from the Director of Pechanga. communications Ciara Green. After June 15, fully vaccinated guests no longer need to wear masks at Pechanga and this will be done under the honor system, Green wrote.

San Manuel Casino: The Highland complex still has many of the safety requirements it put in place when it reopened in June 2020 listed on its website on June 7, 2021. They include the obligation for guests to wear masks; comply with social distancing requirements; and undergo a temperature control when they enter the casino. Clear plexiglass has been placed between dealers and players at table games, according to the website. Casino officials did not respond to requests for comment prior to publication.

Soboba Casino Resort: In an email, marketing director Martin Moore wrote that the casino “is following state guidelines at this point” and that the casino is following social distancing and masking protocols for guests and employees. He wrote that the casino had removed the temperature controls at the entrances as well as the plexiglass dividers on the slots, but the plexiglass dividers were still in place at the casino’s table games.

Spotlight 29 and Tortoise Rock Casinos: The websites of the two casino properties, at Coachella and Twentynine Palms respectively, still stated that guests must wear masks, undergo temperature checks at the entrances and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet by June 7. Casino officials did not respond to any updates prior to publication.

Valley View Casino and Hotel:In a letter to casino customers posted on the Valley View website, General Manager Bruce Howard wrote that the San Diego County Casino no longer takes customers’ temperatures at front doors. It also indicates that from June 15, the casino will allow fully vaccinated customers to wear a mask or not at their discretion. A casino representative wrote in an email that the casino will not require proof of vaccination.