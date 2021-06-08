Actor Danny Masterson pleads not guilty to alleged rape, hands over passport – Daily News

LOS ANGELES actor Danny Masterson pleaded not guilty on Monday to raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

The 45-year-old accused, best known for appearing on “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch,” was sentenced on May 21 to stand trial by Los Angeles Superior Court judge Charlaine Olmedo, who said she “found all three witnesses to be credible and the evidence presented at a preliminary hearing sufficient to support the charges.

In Monday’s arraignment, Masterson, who remains free on $ 3.3 million bail, turned his passport over to court officials.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for August 9, and Masterson’s lawyers are expected to file a motion to appeal the decision to proceed to trial.

The criminal complaint, filed last June, alleges that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He is also accused of raping a woman who was 28 at the time and a 23-year-old woman who ‘he had invited. at his home between October and December 2003, according to Deputy Prosecutor Reinhold Mueller.

In forcing the accused to answer the charges, the judge ruled that the alleged victims’ delays in coming forward were reasonable given the principles of the Church of Scientology, to which the actor is a long-time follower. She said the women, who were also members of Scientology, were reluctant to contact police for fear of breaking church rules and being isolated from friends and family.

Sharon Applebaum, one of Masterson’s attorneys, argued at the preliminary hearing that two of the women, identified in court as Jennifer B. and N. Trout, had consensual sex with the actor. She said the alleged rape by the third woman, a former Masterson flame identified as Christina B., never took place.

“He didn’t force anyone to have sex with him,” Applebaum said.

The defense attorney also accused the three women of colluding with the actor, saying they were in constant contact with each other and ultimately sued him in a case that is currently in arbitration. The defense attorney also said that Jennifer B. had already obtained money from Masterson in 2004, and told the judge that none of the women quickly reported their allegations to the police and all had changed. their history over time.

The prosecutor replied that there had been no collusion and that the women were doing their best to describe what had happened in each individual case.

“These weren’t repeated statements, they were sincere,” Mueller said last month.

The prosecutor alleged that N. Trout made it clear to Masterson on the night of his visit to his home that she did not want to have sex with him.

Jennifer B. testified that she was a second generation church member when she met Masterson and struggled to keep her cool as she described the alleged sexual assault. She told the judge that she passed out the night of the incident in April 2003 after Masterson gave her a drink mixed with drugs and vodka.

“I came to myself and he was on top of me and he was inside of me,” the woman said.

She said she tried to fight Masterson with a pillow. He later pulled a pistol from a dresser drawer and brandished it in her presence in the same way a gang member would make a gang sign, she said.

Christina B., a former girlfriend who lived with the actor for six years, said she reported to a church ethics official that she believed she had been raped during a alleged incident of non-consensual sex with Masterson.

The official replied that a person in a relationship could not be raped by their partner, then told them not to use the word “rape” again, according to the woman, who said she became a member of Scientology after. to have met the actor.

The district attorney’s office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other alleged incidents, citing insufficient evidence on one and the statute of limitations on the other.

Masterson was arrested on June 17 by the Los Angeles Police Department’s Theft and Homicide Division.

In December 2017, Netflix announced that Masterson had been fired from the Emmy-winning script comedy “The Ranch” amid allegations of sexual assault.

The actor then said he was “very disappointed” and “it looks like you are presumed guilty at the time you are charged”. He also “denied the scandalous allegations” and said he was anxious to “clear my name once and for all”.

Civil action filed in August 2019 against Masterson and the Church of Scientology by the three women involved in the criminal case and a woman who was not a member of the church alleges that they were stalked and harassed after having filed sexual assault allegations against the actor with Los Angeles Police. This case went to arbitration, with the exception of the part involving the non-member of the church.