AMC Shares Rise Continues Amid Reddit-Fueled Meme Mania – The Hollywood Reporter





AMC Theaters’ warnings to investors that they could lose their shirts in the giant theater chain’s latest stock sale, or CEO Adam Aron appearing to have gone without pants during a recent broadcast on the Web failed to stop a sharp rise in the company’s stock price. On Monday, shares of parent company AMC Entertainment Holdings were trading up $ 6.04, or just over 12%, to $ 53.93 – after opening the day in value 20%. The movie chain has seen its share price rise and fall significantly due to occasional traders being encouraged by online group WallStreetBets on Reddit to buy and even AMC stock. On June 3, AMC Theaters filed a potential sale request for 11.55 million shares due to a sharp rise in its stock price, while in an SEC filing, investors are also warned: ” We do not recommend that you invest in our Class A common shares unless you are prepared to take the risk of losing all or a substantial part of your investment. Also on June 3, Aron appeared in a virtual interview on the popular YouTube channel. Trey’s trades and at one point, he appeared to show he was not wearing pants when his webcam briefly jerked. This incident quickly had a #NakedShorting trend on Twitter among online traders, apparently believing Aron had sent a covert message about the short-sellers’ response on Wall Street. AMC Entertainment has been the target of hedge funds that borrowed stocks and then sold them, expecting the price per share to drop before buying back the shares at a lower price, returning them to the lender and pocketing them. the difference. But during a massive crisis, rebellious online traders bought shares of AMC Entertainment and drastically increased prices. And it forced the hedge funds to buy back AMC shares at a higher price than expected and lose money in the process. But on Monday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warned it was investigating the possible illegal practice of short selling, where traders have yet to find or identify stocks to deliver. “SEC staff continue to monitor the market in light of the continued volatility of certain stocks to determine if there have been market disruptions, manipulative trades or other faults. In addition, we will act to protect retail investors if violations of federal securities laws are found, ”an SEC spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood reporter. Meanwhile, market analysts believe AMC’s post-pandemic strategy of selling shares amid market spikes and encouraging retailing of the company’s shares is paying off as moviegoers return to the multiplex. . “In addition to our continued expectation that AMC could improve its balance sheet and future cash flow through debt buybacks / repayments, we may now see either acquisitions of smaller exhibitor chains or the repossession of leases from struggling chains (this should prevent any DOJ market share review issues), ”Eric Wold, analyst at B Riley Securities, said in a June 7 investor notice.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos