Entertainment
WWE SmackDown defeats AEW Dynamite in TV charts with The Usos vs. Mysterios | Launderer report
Photo credit: WWE.com
SmackDown scored a decisive victory for WWE last week by sharing Friday night with AEW Dynamite.
According to Pro Wrestling Torch, SmackDown did the average 1.883 million viewers compared to 462,000 for Dynamite.
For the second week in a row, AEW moved its flagship show to Wednesday night due to TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.
The Young Bucks opened the show with a successful defense of their tag team titles against Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo.
Dr Britt Baker wrapped things up with his championship celebration after beating Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title at Double or Nothing. Nyla Rose ruined the segment, so Baker may have found her first challenger for gold.
Perhaps the most significant development was Andrade El Idolo’s AEW debut, which was released by WWE in March.
SmackDown featured an Intercontinental Championship game between Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens. Not only did Owens fail to defeat Crews, but he also received a Helluva Kick from longtime foe Sami Zayn after the match.
The biggest story throughout the series was the building of bad blood between the Mysterios and the Usos.
Their first meeting on the SmackDown curtain-raiser ended in a controversial fashion as Jimmy Uso appeared to lift his shoulder before the referee counted to three in a Dominik Mysterio pinfall.
The Usos got a second chance in the main event, but Roman Reigns stepped in and attacked Dominik and Rey Mysterio to cause a disqualification.
Obviously, the Mysterios will have unfinished business with Reigns and his cousins.
picture credit
