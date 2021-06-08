



TO CLOSE Aaron Snukals talks about a new event space and concert hall at the former River Breeze Drive-In on Asheville Highway on Monday, May 24, 2021. Knoxville News Sentry The concept of catching a dinner and a show in Knoxville changed dramatically in 2020. Downtown meals were replaced with microwave leftovers, and the only entertainment people watched was from the comfort of their couches. But as more and more people get vaccinated, some live events are starting to return. The question is, when will live entertainment return to normal, if ever? Ryan Wilusz and Calvin Mattheis, co-hosts of The Scruffy Stuff podcast, discuss the trends in live entertainment that will continue in the years to come and those that will be discontinued. Concert pods, vaccinated sections, full capacity events and new locations, we discuss it all in a new episode of The Scruffy Stuff, available now! Listen to this week’s episode River breeze: Riverside Concert Hall provides beer garden and free downtown rides Night life : Are concert booths the future of live entertainment? | Katherine whitehead Knoxville Music: The Moon Taxi concert, a big step towards a return to the pre-pandemic era About the new show Longtime The Scruffy Stuff fans will notice our new show format. Do not worry; you’ll also notice a lot of similarities, including the jokes between Ryan and Calvin. But as downtown and its surrounding areas continue to change, so does the podcast. A steel stage with a 40 by 40 foot concrete bottom will be constructed at the north end of the River Breeze Event Center property, located at 6110 Asheville Highway. The stage looks like a simple structure but should be able to accommodate any touring act, said general manager Aaron Snukals. (Photo: photo courtesy of Skilled Services) Going forward, The Scruffy Stuff will be the source to advance the conversation about issues, trends and opportunities in downtown Knoxville and the surrounding area. New episodes will be released every Monday, focusing on an issue that preoccupies downtown lovers. We also plan to answer questions you may never have thought of. These questions will spark discussion, engage our listeners, and will undoubtedly make us bang our heads. To keep co-hosts cool and provide additional expertise, Urban Knoxville newsletter and Facebook group creator Kelli Krebs will regularly join the show, along with other Knox News guests. I have an idea? Want to be introduced? In between each episode, you can reach out to Ryan and Calvin with their comments and your own questions about downtown Knoxville. The questions could become an episode, and your perspective could simply be shared on the show. Leave a recorded message on our hotline at 865-226-9192 to be featured on the podcast, or contact co-hosts [email protected] and [email protected] Be sure to follow Ryan and Knox News on Instagram @knoxscruff and @knoxvillephoto. Read or share this story: https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/2021/06/07/scruffy-stuff-podcast-knoxville-concerts-events-return-whats-future-entertainment/7544376002/

