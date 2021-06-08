Black Panther 2 actor Tenoch Huerta would play Namor





A new report claims Tenoch Huerta is the Namor the Sub-Mariner of the MCU, making his debut as a villain in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Tenoch Huerta will playNamor the submarine, king of Atlantis, inBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first oneBlack Panther The film made Wakanda one of the most important locations in the MCU, a fictional African nation with cutting edge technology that it was finally ready to reveal to the world. The following,Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be sure to explore the country’s new role as a world power. There have been rumors for a long timeBlack panther 2 will spark a conflict straight out of the comics between Wakanda and another ancient and secret civilization – the Underwater Kingdom of Atlantis. Ruled by Namor the Sub, Atlantis is a warrior nation whose inhabitants despise the surface world.Iron man 2 hinted at the existence of Atlantis in the MCU, with a SHIELD map highlighting a hotspot in the Atlantic Ocean, suggesting Nick Fury thought he needed to keep an eye out for something in the mid-ridge. Atlantic.Avengers: Endgame featured what many considered to be another nod to Atlantis, with Black Widow and Okoye discussing underwater earthquakes. Okoye dismissed these tremors as nothing more than minor subduction under the African tectonic plate. This natural event didn’t need to be dealt with, but most viewers assumed the truth was far more sinister. They were hoping this indicated an upcoming war between Wakanda and Atlantis, with the submarine finally making its MCU debut. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: All MCU References To Namor & Atlantis A new report fromThe Illuminerdi says these hopes are about to be realized. They pretendNarcos: Mexico starTenoch Huerta – who joinedBlack panther 2 in November of last year – plays Namor the submarine, ruler of Atlantis. What else, The Illuminerdifurther reports that two major Atlantean characters are chosen for the film. Namor’s cousin Namora and warchief Attuma, his greatest enemy, whose plans in the comics frequently involve starting a war between Atlantis and the surface world. Director Ryan Coogler has proven to be a world-building expert inBlack Panther, and – assumingThe IlluminerdiThe report is accurate – it will undoubtedly be just as creative when it comes to bringing the MCU’s Atlantis to life. The challenge will be to make it different enough that viewers don’t feel like they’ve seen something like this before inAquaman, but using Namor as an antagonist rather than an ally is a quick way to differentiate the two versions of Atlantis. The film rights to Namor the Sub-Mariner have been notoriously problematic for Marvel as they were sold to Universal in the ’90s. The rival studio appears to own the distribution rights for the character, which is why Marvel has not launched a solo movie. But that doesn’t necessarily rule out Namor as an antagonist in films starring other heroes; Universal also owns the distribution rights to Hulk, which means the Jade Giant is relegated to team films likeThe Avengers andThor: Ragnarok. TV rights are even more uncertain, but theShe-Hulk The Disney + TV series suggest they may well be separated in these contracts; if so, Disney may well continue to explore Atlantis on its streaming service. Hopefully this rumor won’t be long before this rumor is officially confirmed, and Marvel continues to reveal a bit of what the future holds.Namor the submarine. More: Every Superhero Movie Releasing In 2022 Source:The Illuminerdi Zatanna screenwriter says DC movie will be dark and massive

About the Author Thomas bacon

(3866 published articles)

Tom Bacon is one of the screenwriters for Screen Rant, and he’s frankly amused that his childhood is back – and this time it’s cool. Tom generally focuses on the various superhero franchises, as well as Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Star Trek; he is also an avid reader of comics. Over the years, Tom has built a solid relationship with some aspects of the different fan communities and is a moderator on some of Facebook’s biggest MCU and X-Men groups. Previously, he wrote entertainment news and articles for Movie Pilot. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Tom still has a strong connection to his alma mater; in fact, in his spare time he is a volunteer chaplain. He is heavily involved in his local church, and anyone who sees him on Twitter will quickly learn that he is interested in British politics as well. More from Thomas Bacon







