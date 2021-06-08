Disney’s Onyx Collective enlists ABC, Freeform Execs for Nonfiction Team – The Hollywood Reporter





Onyx Collective, recently launched by Disney, has brought in executives from ABC News and Freeform to lead its unscripted programming efforts. Jacqueline Glover will head documentary programming and Jihan Robinson will be vice president of documentary programming at Onyx, which launched in May as a way to elevate the work of people of color and underrepresented communities. Glover is head of documentaries at ABC News, and Robinson is vice president of alternative programming at Freeform; the two will remain in those roles in addition to directing the non-fiction work for Onyx Collective. “Jackie and Jihan are the best executives in their fields,” said Onyx Collective and Freeform President Tara Duncan. “Their expertise, relationships and proven skills with hardware helped lay the foundation for Onyx Collective. As we build our list, I’m delighted to see their instincts guide our non-fiction strategy and their creative flair for building meaningful partnerships with creators. Onyx Collective’s first release will be Questlove’s feature documentary Summer of Soul (… or, when the revolution couldn’t be televised), which is set to debut July 2 on Hulu and in theaters. Hulu and Searchlight Pictures secured the rights to the documentary after its Sundance debut earlier this year. Hulu will be the primary outlet for Onyx titles, which also include a Nikole Hannah-Jones-based docuseries Project 1619 at The New York Times. Natasha Rothwell of Insecure, who recently signed a global deal with Disney’s ABC Signature, and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity banner will also work with Onyx. “I am delighted to be working with this world-class team of accomplished visionary executives,” said Glover. “Documentaries are my passion, so being able to bring that to Onyx Collective and supporting, collaborating with and celebrating filmmakers of color and bringing their stories to the screen is truly an honor.” Robinson added, “The opportunity to work with Onyx Collective is a career highlight. Onyx Collective doesn’t just say “Here is a seat at the table”, but “Here is the table, change the world”. No other brand does this. It’s a personal and professional honor that is beyond measure, and I can’t wait for the public to see what we’re about to do.







