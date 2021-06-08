Immersive Van Gogh opens its doors at Lighthouse Dallas, a new art venue in the downtown east end ”Dallas innovates





You won’t need a secret handshake to enter the Masonic Temple in downtown Dallas. Now restored and renamed Lighthouse Dallas, the historic East District building has been transformed into a place of art and culture for the city of Dallas. And its whirlwind opening: the immersive exhibition Van Gogh, A Wonderland Walk Inside Vincent Van Gogh’s Art, with over 500,000 feet of surround video projections recreating his masterpieces at a colossal scale. More than two million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh since its premiere in July 2020, with exhibitions currently underway or slated to open in 20 cities across the United States.The first block of tickets for Dallas is already sold out, but a new block continues sale tomorrow noon atThe Dallas Van Gogh site. Tickets cost $ 39.99, rising to $ 49.99 during peak hours. “The emblematic Masonic temple in the eastern district comes back to life for the inhabitants of Dallas. Opening with such a moving exhibition seems fair, ”saidSvetlana Dvoretsky, producer of Lighthouse Immersive, in a statement. Place converted by LA Impact Museums Los Angeles-based Impact Museums converted the historic South Harwood building to focus on “next generation socially and culturally aware programming.” “Dallas is a progressive city, and we look forward to being a part of the arts and entertainment community here, ”said Diana rayzman, co-producer and president of Impact Museums, in the press release. “We look forward to bringing a list of groundbreaking exhibitions to the city in the years to come. “ 90 million pixels tell a story Created by Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, whose work was recently seen in the Netflix series Emilie in Paris, the Immersive Van Gogh production comprises 60,600 video frames totaling 90 million pixels with cutting edge technology, theatrical narration and animation. The music is by the Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi. “The original Immersive Van Gogh is a spectacular, vivid and breathtaking digital art experience that invites audiences to enter the legendary works of post-impressionist artist Vincent van Goghe evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music , movement and imagination, ”said Lighthouse Immersive. in the statement. The exhibition features images from the lifetime catalog of more than 2,000 Van Gogh masterpieces, includingPotato Eaters (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Night canvas (Starry Night, 1889), The sunflowers (Sunflowers, 1888), and The bedroom (The bedroom, 1889). The paintings will be presented “how the artist saw the scenes for the first time” with an active life and moving landscapes transformed into Van Gogh’s brushstrokes. The one-hour experience “is designed with the highest safety standards and protocols in mind,” with limited capacity in accordance with local restrictions. Todd Interests and the East Quarter Dallas-based real estate firm Todd Interests and partner JPMorgan Assets Management purchased the former Masonic Temple in 2018. Todd Interests, which focuses on adaptive reuse and historic preservation, has restored 18 historic buildings in the Downtown East District -City of Dallas, making the immersive Van Gogh a scintillating attraction for its investments and a showcase for this side of downtown. Van Gogh exhibition in competition Ready to be confused? A planned competing Van Gogh experiment is set to open in July “in a central location in Dallas” and is already selling tickets online. This exhibition is called “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience”.The two exhibitions will compete in at least four markets, including Dallas and New York, reports the Washington Post. the Better Business Bureau posted a story in March on concurrent events. Subscribe to the list.

