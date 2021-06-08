Pipeline Enemies Protest Enbridge Line 3, Minnesota | Politics

SOLWAY, Minnesota (AP) Hundreds of protesters vow to do so everything that’s necessary to halt efforts by a Canada-based company to replace an aging pipeline, a pumping station in northern Minnesota blocked Monday as some people chained themselves to construction equipment before police began carrying out attacks. arrests.

Environmental and tribal groups say Enbridge Energy’s plan to rebuild Line 3, which would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular rough from Alberta to Wisconsin, would worsen climate change and risk spreading into hotspots where Native Americans harvest wild rice, hunt, fish, gather herbal remedies, and claim treaty rights.

In the evening, at least 30 people were arrested by state police and sheriff’s officers, but the number “is rising rapidly,” Ashley Fairbanks, spokesperson for Treaty People Gathering, told The Associated Press.

None of them seemed to resist as the allies chanted We Love You. Protesters said the Treaty People Gathering was the biggest show of resistance to the project to date.

The crowd showed no sign of leaving for hours after an earlier protest at the source of the Mississippi River, about 20 minutes away, where they chanted Stop Line 3! and water is life!

It is important. This is what we need, actress Jane Fonda told the AP at the rally, waving to the crowd as they held signs with the image of President Joe Bidens that read: Which way are you?

She urged protesters to continue to pressure Biden to stop construction so that his administration can investigate any damage to the environment and to indigenous peoples. The Mississippi River is one of the water crossings for the pipeline.

Fonda said Line 3 protesters would go to Standing Rock at that location, referring to the Dakota Access pipeline, which is owned by another company and was the subject of major protests near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in the Dakotas in 2016 and 2017.

Activists said they were pitching tents at the site of the pumping station on Monday evening, and an AP reporter saw people rolling a large wooden spool that holds thread in a pile of trees and trees. twigs. The police were directing traffic.

Elizabeth Claggett-Borne, 55, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, sat on a beach chair perched in front of a boat blocking the entrance to the yard. She was fitted with a homemade device made up of rebar, PVC pipes and handcuffs, to make it more difficult for the authorities to expel her from the site.

Were only infantry, she said. But were here to stay.

Minnesota Public Radio News reported that at one point, a Border Patrol helicopter hovered about 6 meters above the ground, detonating sand and dirt, in an attempt to force the protesters to leave.

Enbridge said 44 workers had been evacuated from the site in an attempt to defuse the situation. In a written statement, the company said it hopes all parties will accept the outcome of the extensive scientific review and multiple approvals of the project.

Spokeswoman Juli Kellner said the company will assess the potential damage once it can safely re-enter the site.

Enbridge says the Line 3 pipeline from the 1960s is deteriorating and can only operate at about half of its original capacity. He says the new line, made from stronger steel, will better protect the environment while restoring capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to US refineries.

More than 300 groups delivered a letter to Biden last month asking him to order the Army Corps of Engineers to suspend or revoke Enbridge’s federal drinking water license for the project. They urged Biden to follow the example he set on day one of his administration, when he overturned the challenged decision XL keystone pipeline, citing concerns about climate change.

Biden has not taken a position on Line 3, and Democratic Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz is letting the legal process unfold.

Biden’s administration refused to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline. In Michigan, Enbridge is defying the order of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to shut down its Line 5 because of the risk of a spill in a channel connecting two Great Lakes.

Enbridge is preparing for a final construction push on Line 3, which cuts a corner of North Dakota through northern Minnesota to the Enbridges terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The replacement segments of Canada and Wisconsin already transport oil. The Minnesota segment is approximately 60% complete. The company has announced its intention to put the line into service at the end of this year.

Enbridge, which updated the estimated total cost of Line 3 in February to $ 7.3 billion (US), touted the economic benefits, including around 4,000 jobs as full-scale work resumes.

Both sides are awaiting a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals on a legal challenge by environmental and tribal groups who want to overturn approval of the project by state regulators. The court is expected to rule by June 21 on whether Enbridge has sufficiently demonstrated a long-term need.

The Independent Utilities Commission approved the project, but the state Department of Commerce, two tribes and other opponents argue that the company’s demand projections did not meet legal requirements. Enbridge and the PUC say the projections complied.

–

Associated Press writer Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan contributed to this story.