8 celebrities from the Pacific Islands – Polynesian, Samoan and Hawaiian actors and singers





Getty Images A recent United States Census Report estimates that 1.6 million U.S. residents are from Hawaii and other Pacific Islanders, which represent less than one percent of the nation’s population. Since the group is so under-represented, there may be some confusion over who identifies as a Pacific Islander. According to the census, Pacific Islanders are “those who have origins in one of the original peoples of Hawaii, Guam, Samoa or other Pacific Islands”, which may include individuals from Fijian , Guamanian, Samoan, Hawaiian, Northern Mariana Islander, Palauan, Tongan and Tahitian descent And remember that the people who live in Hawaii are not necessarily native Hawaiians (that is, indigenous peoples of the big island). Fortunately, there are a handful of very talented Pacific Islanders in the media – and you might be surprised to find that the big A-List names you know identify as such. Learn more about them below, and be sure to meet other actors and celebrities from diverse backgrounds in Hollywood, including famous Asian women and Hispanic performers. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Nicole scherzinger Born in Honululu, Hawaii, United States Nicole scherzinger is of Hawaiian descent. The former Pussycat Dolls singer was born to a Filipino father and mother of native Ukrainian, Polish and Hawaiian descent. Currently, she’s one of four judges on FOX The masked singer, but she was also a judge The X factor United States and United Kingdom. 2 Jason momoa Better known as Justice League Aquaman (among several other roles on the big screen), Jason momoa identifies as native Hawaiian and Polynesian. His father was of Hawaiian and Samoan descent, but he was raised by his mother, of German, Irish and Native American descent. The prominent Hollywood actor was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, moved to Iowa for most of his childhood, and returned to Hawaii for his college education. He often travels to Hawaii and publicly advocates for the preservation of the Big Island’s dormant volcano, Mauna Kea. 3 Auli’i Cravalho The singer and actress was discovered by an Oahu casting agent during a charity contest before landing her first role in the hit Disney film, Moana. Auli’i Cravalho was born and raised in Kohala, Hawaii, so she is of Hawaiian descent, but she is also of Chinese, Irish, Portuguese and Puerto Rican descent. Since Moana, Auli’i has lent his talents in big screen titles like Ralph breaks the internet and All together now. 4 Dwayne johnson Also known to The Rock, actor Dwayne johnson was actually a college football player and professional wrestler in WWE before landing his first movie in The return of the mummy in 2001, he was therefore in the spotlight for a good part of his life. He was born in California to professional wrestler Rocky Johnson, black and Nova Scotian, and actress Ata Johnson, of Samoan descent. Dwayne is still playing, whether he is playing a lead role in a movie like Doc savage, lending his voice to DC Super Animals or play his father in the television series, Young Rock. 5 Dinah jane hansen Dinah Jane Hansen is from Tongan, Fijian and Danish Samoan descent. She was one of the original members of Fifth Harmony before the girl group broke up in March 2018. Soon after, she rreleased his first single, “Bottled Up “, in September 2018 and April 2019, she released her first EP, Dinah jane 1, known for his R&B and hip-hop style. In 2020, Dinah Jane announced on Instagram that she is going on tour, but exact dates and details have yet to be released. 6 Keanu reeves Nowadays, Keanu reeves has more than 100 actor credits to his name, most of them being movie roles. His latest projects include the role of Ted in Bill & Ted face the music, expressing Sage in The SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the run and play in Netflix and Good Universe Always be my maybe. Keanu was born in Lebanon, but his father was native of Hawaii, British, Portuguese and Chinese. The actor’s first name actually means “cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian. 7 Taika Waititi He acted for several years, but these days, Taika Waititi focuses on writing and directing. In recent years he has written popular titles like What we do in the shadows and Wellington Paranormal and directed Thor, Ragnarok. He is from New Zealand and was born to a Maori father. Her mother was of Ashkenazi, Irish, Scottish and English Jewish descent. 8 J Bow This reggae singer is the genius behind the viral TikTok dance and song “Let’s Do It Again”, which was actually released in 2011. Born of Samoan origin, J Bow was born and raised in California, but continues to be a prominent reggae artist in Hawaii, where he now lives to pursue his music career. To this day he releases music – his latest single is called “Free of Dem”. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos