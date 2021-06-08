An immersive Van Gogh art exhibition in Salt Lake in the fall – the Daily Utah Chronicle





(Courtesy of Grande Experiences)

A new 3D art exhibition in Salt Lake this fall showcases Vincent van Gogh’s work in a whole new way. It’s an elevated experience that immerses people deeper into the work of famous Dutch artists and raises the bar for what is usually expected from an art exhibition. An immersive Van Gogh experience The idea of ​​returning more easily to museums or art exhibitions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic is already exciting today. Many businesses are opening their doors, restrictions are lifted in the United States, and new concepts for art exhibitions are enticing people to return to public spaces. This exhibit does exactly that. From Naples, Italy, to The Church of San Giovanni Maggiore, the“Van Gogh: the immersive experience” started over 10 years ago. Inspired by his grandfather, creator Annabelle mauger wanted Van Gogh’s paintings to come to life to showcase all the fine details. Imagine that: You step into a room with illuminated walls, colorful paintings like The Starry Night or Caf Terrace At Night, seeing every brushstroke, every color that blends together to form some of the greatest works of art in the world. There are no lines to stand behind to view the artwork, no walls holding picture frames; instead, you’re in the illustrations. Without the limitations of museum exhibits, like guards telling you to stand back and not to touch, or lines on the ground keeping you at bay, the 3D Van Gogh exhibit allows for a different perspective. Exhibit in the United States a decade after its conception The exhibition has finally arrived at United States, triggered by the original Netflix series,“Émilie in Paris. In a scene where the characters Emily, Gabriel and Camille attend one of the exhibits, walking through the Starry Night Room, you can’t help but feel the romance and the breathtaking quality that the painting evokes. . The buzz surrounding this episode created demand for the exhibit in the United States and many cities began to welcome it. Beyond Van Gogh is coming to SLC With “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience”, other similar exhibitions have also appeared around the world. As each caters to different cities across the country, they all have a common goal of deepening the quality of Van Gogh’s art so that the pieces are experienced. The “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit is one such exhibit and Salt Lake City is fortunate to see more of it this month. Franco-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud, the creator of Beyond Van Gogh, presents the exhibition in Salt Lake, from this fall to Utahs Atmosphere Studios October 1. With multiple rooms and interactive aspects of the presentation, visitors can also follow a recording to fully understand and enjoy the experience. Tickets and information can be found at vangoghsaltlake.com. [email protected] @bown_inde







