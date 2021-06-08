Star Wars: all the actors who played Boba Fett

Star wars‘Boba Fett is preparing for his own series,Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, having endured several decades as one of the most popular characters in the series. And since this amount of fame led to the character’s inclusion in various pieces of Star wars media, let’s go back to all the actors who played the iconic bounty hunter.

Don Francks

Boba’s first appearance was in 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, and it was considered one of the best parts of the much-maligned program. Canadian actor Don Francks voiced the character in this one-off special, which gave him a bigger role than his appearance in the original trilogy. Francks would continue to represent Boba in the ephemeral Star Wars: Droidsanimated series broadcast in 1985.

Jeremy Bulloch

The first actor to don Boba’s armor was Jeremy Bulloch, who portrayed the character in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. While Bulloch didn’t lend his voice talents to the character, who only had a few minutes onscreen, the actor’s body language gave the bounty hunter an intriguing presence. Bulloch also played a minor role as an Imperial Officer in the original trilogy and later made an appearance as a pilot in the 2005s. Revenge of the Sith.

Jason wingreen

Jason Wingreen provided the voice of Boba in The Empire Strikes Back, which contained the only spoken lines of the bounty hunter in the franchise’s first three films. Although Wingreen has a long history in the entertainment industry, with roles in All in the family and Archie Bunker’s place, his role as a bounty hunter brought him a new level of notoriety. “When the news fell in a Star wars magazine, which I had interviewed for, the letters just never stopped “, Wingreen told reporters in 2014.

Alain Rosenberg

Alan Rosenberg fromCivil war andLos Angeles Lawthe celebrity portrayed Boba in the 1983 National Public Radio (NPR) adaptation of The Empire Strikes Back. This 13-part radio drama was a huge success, averaging 750,000 listeners per episode, one of the largest audiences in NPR history, and was produced in full cooperation with George Lucas, which enabled the broadcasters to use the original music from the series. and sound effects.

Ed Bagley Jr.

NPR would produce another radio drama forReturn of the Jedi in 1996, which starred Ed Bagley Jr. as Boba. This six-episode radio drama is based on the film and Star Wars Legends, featuring iconic characters like Mara Jade and using material originally found in the novel Shadows of Empire, released the same year. In the drama, Bagley Jr.’s Fett Boba looks to Han Solo in a brief scene at Jabba Palace.

Neil ross

The Playstation video gameStar Wars: Masters of Ters Ksi, Which takes placeduring the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, stars Neil Ross as the voice of Boba. The bounty hunter is equipped with a handy blaster, rocket fire and thermal detonators in this fighting game, which was the franchise’s first entry into the popular genre. This episode also served as Arden Lyn’s introduction to Star Wars Legends.

Tom kane

Voice actor Tom Kane has a close relationship with the Star wars franchise, expressing the likes of Jedi Master Yoda and Admiral Yularen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Admiral Akbar in The Last Jedi. But before he had a chance to bring these characters to life, he voiced Boba in a multitude of video games, includingStar Wars: Demolition, Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds and Jedi Knight from Star Wars: Jedi Academy.

Daniel Logan

Attack of the Clones introduced Boba as Jango Fett’s clone child, and he introduced Daniel Logan as a young version of the future bounty hunter. But while Logan is best known for his appearance in the previous second film, he would reprise his role in the Star Wars: The Clone Warsanimated series, starting with a three-part Season 2 arc that saw Boba attempt to kill Mace Windu. Later, in Season 4, Logan would return in a two-episode arc following Boba as he ran his own bounty hunter organization.

Chris cox

The Nintendo Gamecube 2003 episode Star Wars: Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strikefeatures Chris Cox as Boba, who appears in the Sarlacc Pit level. Unfortunately, the character’s appearance is relatively brief, as the iconic Bounty Hunter is easily taken down in his first moments. This level includes excerpts fromReturn of the Jedias cutscenes, however, including Boba’s descent into the Sarlacc.

Temuera Morrison

In addition to taking on the role of Boba in the upcoming Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, Temuera Morrison has a long history with the beloved character. Morrison succeeded Wingreen inThe Empire Strikes Back reissue in 2004 and again voiced the character in the Return of the Jedi reissue. He has also lent his vocal talents to several video games, includingStar Wars: Empire at War, 2015 Star Wars Battlefront and the two iterations of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Dee Bradley Baker

the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed The series features Dee Bradley Baker as Boba, who is forced to confront Galen Marek in Jabba the Hutt’s hangar. Baker, who is best known for voicing all of the clones in The clone wars and The bad lot, would go on to portray the iconic bounty hunter in the censorship-based filmKinect Star Wars, the attraction of the theme parkStar Tours The adventures continue and the video gameDisney Infinity 3.0.

Trevor Deval

Trevor Devall takes over as Boba in Disney XD Lego Star Wars: Tales of Droids, who sees C3-PO recount the events of The Empire Strikes Back. Devall also played several other roles in the series, including Emperor Palpatine, Admiral Ackbar, Jar Jar Binks, Nien Nunb, Tion Medon, and Jango Fett.

Boba Fett’s book stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. The series will air on Disney + in December 2021.

