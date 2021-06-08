Billy Magnussen on his role “Made for Love” – ​​The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Magnussen is a strange Hollywood hybrid. The 36-year-old man’s curriculum vitae, with supporting documents in features such as Game night, Aladdin and Ingrid goes west, reads like that of a booming character actor, but its head shot not so subtly suggests the 21st century morning idol.

This incongruity has made it difficult to relate to both the industry and its growing audience, and few are more familiar with this fact than Magnussen himself. Speaking on Zoom during a May visit to New York City, he admits that, like many at this point in an acting career where one seems perpetually on the brink of a greater profile, the work for which he is often recognized is not even his own. “Today is Charlie Hunnam,” he said, his sharp jaw blurred by a messy blond beard. “I was literally having a cup of coffee and I got a ‘Oh, you’re the guy from Sons of anarchy, right? ‘ Yeah, it’s me. Thank you!”

More than any other year in his career to date, 2021 should clear up any lingering confusion over who Magnussen is and what he is capable of. Before the pandemic, he racked up a job in the James Bond film No time to die, Soprano prequel The Many Saints of Newark and that of Barry Levinson The survivor – everyone should finally see a release before the schedule rolls out. April brought the first drops before the flood, when HBO Max ditched the darkly comedic series Made for love. Magnussen stars as an obsessive billionaire tech brother who essentially traps his wife (Cristin Milioti) in a luxury office complex for a decade. On paper, this could easily read as a caricature of the toxic masculinity that has been a common thread in many of his small roles. But upon execution, Magnussen’s charm proved to be so overwhelming that the potential villain was reimagined in a nicer light.

“He brought so much vulnerability to the character that we ended up having to rewrite the role,” says showrunner Christina Lee, who helped adapt the project with Alissa Nutting, based on her novel of the same name. “It became so clear that the public was going to be ambivalent about him and even take root for him at times.”

The people who work with Magnussen also seem to support him. Take on the role at the suggestion of writer-producer Patrick Somerville, with whom he previously worked on the quirky Netflix limited series Maniacal, Magnussen says he didn’t expect to go deeper into the work like he ultimately did. “As an actor you are often like a mercenary,” he says. “But Christina and Alissa really got me into the creative process of building Made for love. This is how I want to operate now.

The eldest son of an aerobics instructor and bodybuilder, Magnussen was born and raised in the Woodhaven neighborhood of Queens, New York, then moved with his family to suburban Atlanta before starting the high school. As soon as he graduated from college (University of North Carolina School of the Arts), Magnussen rebounded to New York City, where he aggressively pursued an acting career.

There were small roles in independent films, the required appearance of a New York actor on Law and order and a dozen other East Coast proceedings, and even a three-year stint on the since-canceled CBS soap opera As the world turns, but it was in the theater that Magnussen really became known. He is the originator of the role of Spike in the comedy of Christopher Durang Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, taking it from Off-Broadway in 2012 to the John Golden Theater in 2013 with co-stars Sigourney Weaver and David Hyde Pierce. It won the Tonys’ Best Play award that year and earned Magnussen a nomination for Best Featured Actor.

“In my twenties it was really ‘Please I need to eat, give me a job’, but it all took off with Vanya and Sonia and Masha and SpikeSays Magnussen, whose performance caught the attention of at least one influential actor who then campaigned for his first major film role. “Then Meryl Streep got me this job by In the woods, and it kind of changed that.

Cristin Milioti and Magnussen in “Made for Love” by HBO Max.

John P. Johnson / HBO Max

In the six years since Rob Marshall’s successful adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s musical, in which Magnussen plays Rapunzel’s Prince, work has been steady, if not always near the top of the call sheet. It was him as Kato Kaelin in Ryan Murphy’s The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and as a smarmy mortgage broker in Adam McKay’s The big court. “I am in a level where I am offered tips and I’m still auditioning, but at the end of the day they’re still going to give it to a Chris, ”says Magnussen, referring to Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt – the four fair-skinned actors. and chiseled often characterized as a monolith, although one that always wins eight figures on a project. “If I ever win an award, I will thank all Chrises and Skarsgards for passing on the roles. Because it’s my career.

One project Magnussen auditioned for was The Many Saints of Newark, David Chase’s prologue to HBO’s flagship series. After he didn’t get the role he was initially looking for, the producers came back to him with an alternative: Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri. The skunk-haired mafioso, one of the most unhinged characters even by The Sopranos‘very high standards for fiery, has been played by Tony Sirico for six seasons. And for anyone who even knows Sirico’s performance, the line with Magnussen is not easy to draw.

“I loved him like a brother, and he fucked me in the ass“said Magnussen, transforming into a character with a disarming New Jersey accent at the first sign of my skepticism.” What Tony did you can’t recreate. You can’t do it. But above all you want it. “tune of the times, the spirit of the character. I haven’t tried to do an exact recreation, because I think authenticity is what people are looking for.

Magnussen talks a lot about authenticity. He cites the apparent absence of it in his Made for love character as what attracted him to the series. On the outside, Byron Gogol – yes, the resemblance to Google is almost too close – has it all: a beautiful house, a tech company with Apple-like ubiquity, a fleet of dolphins. But it’s a facade that begins to unravel when his wife flees their lavish setting for his flea hometown, unraveling Byron and the controlled environment he has spent years building.

“While that’s such a disturbing premise for a show, we really wanted to keep it fun and light at times,” says Lee, who added flashbacks to the episodes to make Byron less mean. “Billy is a very strong actor, but he’s also incredibly funny. Working with him on this show took off so many layers on the character.

These layers have been helped in part by time. Filming began before the pandemic, paused for seven months, and resumed in the fall, giving Magnussen more than a year to spend with the character. Leaving his current base in Georgia for a rental in Laurel Canyon, he thought about the character and his story on long journeys to the shoot north of Los Angeles. “This whole show, the smokescreen of technology, is actually a conversation about connecting,” says Magnussen. “Yes, he’s a self-centered person and a sociopath, but what’s up there?” A scared little son of a bitch.

Oscillating between the villain and the victim also gives him the opportunity to show off. the THR review of Made for love says Magnussen plays the character with “frightening, but still possibly well-meaning” intensity. And, in a Hitchcockian spin on When Harry meets Sally, Magnussen causes a fake orgasm by crying in the cabin of a roadside restaurant. So even with his list of aggressive movies about to be released – one that should help set him apart from Chris and the guy from Sons of anarchy – it’s understandable that Magnussen wants to stay a bit longer with his streak.

“It wasn’t ‘show up and do your job’; it was hard work, ”he says. “It’s hard in this industry to be proud of your work because everyone says you have to be humble. And I agree! But damn it, I’m proud of it.

This story first appeared in the June 2 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.