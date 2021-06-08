Entertainment
Joaquin Phoenix will not force veganism on River, son of Rooney Mara
Joaquin phoenix devoted much of his life to veganism, but he says he’s not going to force his son to do the same.
The Oscar-winning actor, known for keeping his family life out of the limelight, made a rare comment to Sunday Times about raising baby River with her partner, the actress Rooney mara.
The couple welcomed the child, who they named after Phoenix. late musician brother, in September 2020, according to reports. They addressed the birth of their son publicly for the first time the following month, in an op-ed forPeopleon family separation at the border.
In the article published on Sunday, the “Joker” The star said he “hopes” that River wants to be vegan, but that’s not for the actor to decide.
“I am not going to impose my belief on my child,” he said. I don’t think that’s fair. “
But Phoenix said he was “going to educate (River) on the reality” of the meat and dairy industry.
“I’m not going to indoctrinate him with the idea that McDonalds has a Happy Meal because there is nothing (expletive) happy about that meal,” he continued. farm animals, and they say oink oink oink and moo moo moo, and don’t tell him that’s what a burger is. “
He added, “So I am not going to perpetuate the lie, but I am also not going to force him to be vegan. I will support him. This is my plan.”
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals crowned Phoenix as the group’s 2019 Person of the Year. The actor has appeared in several PETA advertising campaigns, including the one he drowned in ‘ to “show how fish generally suffer in their last moments of life”, PETA said.
Phoenix has expressed his take on animal welfare, launching an attack on the dairy industry during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 2020 Oscars.
We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are undeniable, he said. And then we take his milk which is intended for his calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereals.
Oscars: Joaquin Phoenix keeps his promise to renew his outfit
The speech struck a chord with dairy farmers, who said the actor is not educated on the issues he is defending.
We have a free country, with free speech, but we wish Joaquin Phoenix spoke with us rather than us, because if he did, he would learn a lot about the commitment of dairy farmers for the good- be animal, said Alan Bjerga. , spokesperson for the National Federation of Dairy Producers, following Phoenix’s Oscar speech.
Here’s every word from Joaquin Phoenixthe poignant Oscar acceptance speech in honor of his brother River
Contribution: Erin Jensen, Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY; Rick Barrett, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
