What’s up with ‘Kim’s Convenience’? The actors express themselves

Kims Convenience has officially closed shop, and its stars are opening up about their frustrations with the shows approaching the Canadian-Korean representation behind and in front of the camera.

After the hit CBC sitcom debuted last week on Netflix, its fifth and final season, actors Simu Liu and Jean Yoon expressed concerns about the predominantly white production crew, poo pay and overtly racist intrigues, among other alleged grievances.

Based on the theatrical production of actor and playwright Ins Chois of the same name, Kims Convenience premiered in 2016 and centers around a Korean Canadian family operating a convenience store in Toronto. In the series, Liu, the highly anticipated Marvels star, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings portrayed Yoons’ onscreen son, Jung.

I heard a lot of speculation around me in particular that getting a role in Marvel meant I was suddenly too Hollywood for Canadian television, Liu noted Thursday in a lengthy Facebook post. reflecting the end of the program.

It couldn’t be further from the truth. I love this show and everything it stands for. I saw with my own eyes how deeply it touched families and brought people together. It’s really SO RARE for a show today to have such an impact on people, and I really wanted the schedules to work.

After setting the record straight on his career path, Liu expressed disappointment with the way he and his character were treated as the series progressed.

I WAS, however, more and more frustrated with the way my character was portrayed and, somewhat related, I was also increasingly frustrated with the way I was being treated, he said. I always understood that the main actors were the stewards of the character and that they would get more creative as the show went on.

This was not the case on our show, which was doubly confusing as our producers were predominantly white and we were a cast of Asian Canadians who had a plethora of lived experiences to draw from and offer writers. … we were deliberately left little margin.

Liu also rang on Strays, the upcoming spinoff series featuring Jungs work supervisor Shannon played by Nicole Power. The show is scheduled to air in September on CBC.

I love and am proud of Nicole, and I want the show to be successful for her … but I remain angered by all the circumstances that led to the only non-Asian character having her own show, Liu wrote. And it’s not that they would ask, but I will categorically refuse to reprise my role in any capacity.

In addition to the creative differences, Liu accused the CBC of deliberately underpaying him and his castmates compared to other popular shows such as Schitts Creek, which touted branded talent but received lower ratings. at Kims Convenience, according to Liu.

For how successful the show has become, we were paid at an absolute poop rate, he writes. The whole process really opened my eyes to the relationship between those with power and those without. In the beginning, we were anonymous actors who had no leverage. So of course we were going to take whatever we could. …

Basically we were locked in for the foreseeable future at an extremely low rate … But we never got together and demanded more likely because we were told to be grateful to even be there, and because we were so scared of rocking the boat. Perhaps also because we were too busy fighting with each other to understand that we were being deliberately pitted against each other. Meanwhile, we had to become the show’s de facto spokespersons (our showrunners were EPICALLY reclusive), working tirelessly to promote her without ever really feeling like we had a seat at her table.

Shortly after Liu shared his thoughts on social media, a television reviewer for the Canadas Globe and Mail rejected his comments as unfair and mean, prompting Yoon to defend his co-star on Twitter.

While Liu and Yoon both credited Korean-Canadian artist Choi with introducing the Kim family to the general public, they also alleged that his influence on the series was overshadowed by a dearth of Korean representation behind the scenes.

Your attack on my casting mate @SimuLiu, in defense of my fellow Korean artist Ins Choi is neither helpful nor deserved, Yoon replied to the Globe and Mails ‘reprimand regarding Lius’ statements. Mr. Choi wrote the play I was in [it]. He created the TV show, but his co-creator, Mr. Kevin White, was the showrunner and clearly set the parameters.

This is a FACT that has been kept hidden from us as a cast. It was obvious that Mr. Chois was reducing his presence on the set or in response to questions from the script. Between S4 and S5 this FACT turned into a crisis, and in S5 we were told that Mr. Choi was taking back control of the show.

Your attack on my casting mate @SimuLiu, in defense of my Korean compatriot Ins Choi is neither useful nor deserved. Mr. Choi wrote the play, I was in it. He created the TV show, but his co-creator, Mr. Kevin White, was the showrunner and clearly set the parameters. – Jean Yoon (or) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021

Partners on the stage also addressed the alleged lack of diversity on the Kims Convenience editorial staff, which lacked both East Asian and female representation, as well as a pipeline for showcase various talents, according to Liu.

Other than Ins, there were no other Korean voices in the room, Liu wrote. And personally, I don’t think he’s done enough to be a champion of those voices (including ours). When he left (without even a word of farewell to the actors), he left no proteges, no padawan learners, no Korean talent that could have replaced him.

As an Asian Canadian, Korean Canadian with more experience and knowledge of the world of my characters, the lack of Asian women, especially Korean writers in the Kims Writers’ Room, made it my VERY HARD life and the experience of working on the painful show, Yoon tweeted.

The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts prior to filming BECAUSE of Covid, at which point we discovered plotlines that were OPENLY RACIST, and so culturally inaccurate that the cast got together and expressed their concerns collectively. . – Jean Yoon (or) (@jean_yoon) June 6, 2021

Despite his efforts to make himself available as a creative resource, Liu said that the efforts of him and others to improve the show from within were rejected. Without an adequate contribution of talent of Korean descent, Yoon added that the authenticity of the show suffers.

The cast received drafts of all S5 scripts prior to filming BECAUSE of Covid, when we discovered plots that were blatantly RACIST, and so culturally extremely inaccurate that the cast came together and expressed their concerns collectively, Yoon tweeted.

My previous experience had taught me that if I put myself forward enough, people would naturally be inclined to help, Liu wrote. And boy, I was wrong here. I was not the only one who tried. Many of us in the cast were writers trained with thoughts and ideas that only got finer over time. But these doors have never been opened in any meaningful way to us.

Representatives for Choi and the CBC did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment on Monday.