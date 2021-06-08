Entertainment
Vincent Chin’s podcast withdrawn after criticism of the estate – The Hollywood Reporter
Three days later Hold on, Vincent was released on all available audio platforms, the star-studded podcast on Vincent Chin’s 1982 murder was turned off by its producers after activist Helen Zia, who represents the Chin estate, revealed that neither she nor Chin’s family had not been contacted about the project.
“I’m not dead yet and it’s strange to hear myself / see me fictitious by people who have never tried to login with me or the domain” Zia wrote on her Instagram account May 27, one day after the five episodes of Hold on, Vincent were released. After the state of Michigan sentenced Chin’s killers to three years’ probation and a $ 3,000 fine, Zia, a key leader in the Asian-born civil rights movement, helped lead the appeal for that the case be retried in federal court. She was portrayed by Kelly Marie Tran in the painting read from Hold on, Vincent, a feature film by Johnny Ngo which forms the basis of the podcast.
The project began in 2017 with Ngo and his manager, Bash Naran of Writ Large, with Mary Lee of A-Major Media in January 2020. In April, as the general public became increasingly aware of anti-violence. – American Asian, Hold on, Vincent was unveiled as the next QCODE podcast with Gemma Chan producing alongside Lee and M88 directing partner Phillip Sun. Rob Herting and Sandra Lee Ying of QCODE, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger of Automatik, and Naran completed the production team. We were hoping to turn the podcast into a feature film directed by Aaron and Winston Tao.
Lee was told when she joined the project that attempts to contact affected parties had already been made, a source familiar with the matter said. Hollywood journalist. Zia said no one has done this, as has activist Annie Tan, a cousin of Chin. “To my knowledge, no one in my family has been contacted about the podcast or the film project,” Tan wrote in a statement on its site June 2.
After Zia called Hold on, Vincent, the producers corresponded with her briefly via email, and Lee and Chan had one-on-one phone conversations with Tan, who told them that the enduring trauma of her cousin’s violent death had made her family reluctant to commit. in projects on history. “I have shared with Gemma and Mary, and hope to share with screenwriter Johnny Ngo and directors Aaron and Winston Tao, the impact of Vincent’s murder on my family,” Tan wrote in his statement. “I don’t speak for my family, but many of my family have said that they don’t want to get involved in Vincent Chin’s projects because they don’t want to be traumatized again.
Producers have pulled the podcast and a source says THR that the fate of Hold on, Vincent – in any form – is uncertain. “We have turned the podcast off out of respect for Helen and the estate and hope to reach a resolution so that as many people as possible can learn about the vital story of her life, legacy and impact on our community,” A-Major Media said in a statement provided to THR.
Zia and Tan declined to comment beyond their public statements. Naran did not respond to a request for comment. In December, the Center for Asian American Media ad that Zia is developing a television series on Chin’s civil rights case with Madison Media Management President and CEO Paula Williams Madison, CAAM Program Director Donald Young and producer Vicangelo Bulluck. This project is still in development, although a CAAM representative says THR no additional updates are available at this time.
Although sources familiar with the matter acknowledge that there was an “oversight” in making an opening to the Chin estate for their blessing to do Hold on, Vincent, there were two points of contact between the two parties after the announcement of the project. The producers submitted a request to the estate in April for permission to use a photo of Vincent Chin – a request that was denied – and in May, Lee and Madison both spoke at a panel UTA for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in which Lee brought up Hold on, Vincent during the discussion.
