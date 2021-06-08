Review: LA Opera brings emotion to Stravinsky’s ‘Oedipus Rex’

The Music Center opened to the public on Sunday afternoon for the first time in nearly 15 months. Nothing has changed much inside the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion centers. Whatever spider webs might have bloomed, they were swept away. The lobby busts of a brooding Beethoven and beloved cellist Gregor Piatigorsky seemed to have continued their otherworldly dialogue regardless of the pandemic.

It was us, the private music audience of the Los Angeles Opera, who had changed. We came masked. Our identity still partly questioned.

People seated in the orchestra section wore black bracelets signifying proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The unvaccinated were in balconies, where proof of a negative COVID-19 test was required. Capacity was limited to 25% and seats were allocated, and the Music Center clearly meant that. There were no lobbying concessions. The festive champagne is so 2019.

It was, we were told, the first time since the pandemic closed that an American opera company had performed for an audience inside its opera house. LA Opera had no intention of letting anyone get away with it. He chose Stravinsky’s plague-infested opera-oratorio, Oedipus Rex, which emphasizes the futility of it all. It was performed but not staged, that is to say presented as an oratorio of stone, with video animations on screens for illustration.

LA Opera Music Director James Conlon stood on an imposing podium with stunning views. Rows of soloists and a male choir held the required six feet apart. At the back of the stage, members of an orchestra, equally distributed in safety, were seated on a raised platform. Conlon joked with the audience that he always wanted to conduct an ensemble of soloists, choirs and orchestra in a space the size of a football field.

It was weird. It seemed, in some essential ways, wonderful. But it is clear that this remains a period of conflict in the pandemic, where we are neither here nor there. We were back, but right now we don’t know how to get back or back to what. With Oedipus Rex, a work not happy, not full of hope, obvious visceral shivers rivaled a demanding and thoughtful pause.

Russell Thomas sings Oedipus Rex with LA Opera. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Opera)

The singing was great. Stunning soloists Russell Thomas, JNai Bridges and Morris Robinson dominated. These three LA opera regulars have had a significant presence in the company’s lineup as it faces the diversity of opera and social justice throughout the past year. Thomas is LA Operas’ welcome choice for artists in residence.

Stravinsky does not intend to display diversity. He asks that the characters of Odipus, staged or not, be masked (they were not) and treated as living statues, their movement being limited to the head and the arms. Free will and expression come from the composer and the composer alone. Jean Cocteau’s libretto was less concerned with solving a murder mystery than with highlighting the fatal tragedy of Odipe not knowing who he was.

This, of course, has a timelessness of its own. Stravinsky wanted the French libretto to be translated into Latin (albeit poorly) to make it all the more formal and ancient. The drama becomes the secular embodiment of the trapped human being. King Odipus sets out to save Thebes from a plague of blind ambition which leads to the most pathetic fall from power and grace imaginable by unknowingly marrying his mother, killing his father and believing that he does not. has no choice but to poke his eyes out in the blood.

There is another striking context to this Oedipus Rex, whether or not it is intentional on the part of LA Operas. Esa-Pekka Salonens’ first concert with the LA Phil after being appointed Music Director was a staging of Stravinsky’s work at Chandler in collaboration with the Center Theater Group (that was the time). In 1997, Salonen conducted Oedipus in the hall again, this time in the same program in which he conducted the premiere of his own Revolutionary LA Variations.

A memorable staging by Peter Sellars of Stravinskys Oedipus in the Walt Disney Concert Hall, with a revealing ensemble of African sculptures, started Salonen’s historic final concert as LA Phil’s musical director in 2009. The Male Choir ( Stravinsky only asks for tenors and basses) consisted of singers from the Los Angeles Master Chorale, and several backing vocals from the brilliantly articulate Sunday Choir were in this performance.

We are, for some reason, going through a Cocteau moment. Two weeks ago, Long Beach Opera made its pandemic comeback with a parking lot production of the latest opera in Philip Glass Cocteau’s trilogy, Les Enfants Terribles. It is also an example of the infernal machines of fortune and misfortune of multidisciplinary French writers who populate his pieces and invade our sense of purpose. As we try to find ourselves and reimagine our post-pandemic world, Cocteau may well serve as a guide.

Even the puppet animation created by Manual Cinema and shown on screens around the stage further suggested a sort of macabre stylized elegance a la Cocteau. These, I guess, will prove to be more effective when LA Opera releases a video version of the performance on June 17th.

What we got at the theater was, instead, a feast of raw, powerful, and emotional song that opera enthusiasts crave little more than a neoclassical Stravinsky. He wanted a lyrical tenor like, vulnerable and distraught dipe. Thomas proved to the contrary irresistible, magnificent in his authority and his safety, a study in the vanity of the vanity. On the other hand, nuanced Bridges, a little less royal Jocasta was sensual and, towards ipdipus, disturbingly maternal. Robinson’s bass detonated Tiresias’ shocking prophecy, the voice of fate that kept Creon (sung by John Relyea, who was also the messenger) and the Shepherd (Robert Stahley) among them all under his vocal thumb.

In contrast, Stephen Frys’ video narration was charming and disarming. Mixed messages had their own meaning.

Conlons’ grand design was to capture all of this by matching power with power. The elevated orchestra allowed for more bass than we usually get in the Chandler and increased emphasis on winds, which served Stravinsky well. Brass that you can hear from almost anywhere. But distance is distance. Football fields and the opera house don’t mix normally.

Again, nothing is normal. It took over a year for American opera to finally come out of the cold.