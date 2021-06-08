Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship match gets two stipulations





Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have officially signed the contract for their WWE Championship match at Hell in a cell during this week Monday evening gross, but not before adding two key combat stipulations. The first, proposed by MVP, was that if McIntyre loses, he will never be able to fight for the WWE title again while Lashley is the champion. McIntyre agreed, then added that the match would be played inside the Hell in a Cell structure. The two exchanged insults before signing the paper, followed by McIntyre cutting the table that separated them in half with his trademark sword. McIntyre pointed out that he had competed inside the Cell before, while Lashley never did. “The Scottish Warrior” saw his first WWE reign come to an end last year when he appeared in the same match with Randy Orton, although he won the title a few weeks later. “Once you lose to me at #HIAC, you will NEVER get another Championship game against the All Mighty! “#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jp1ES6Uh1w – WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021 “I want @fightbobby vs. @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWECchampionship inside hell in a cell! “#HIAC#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/scRsXOJR9L – WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021 KILL, MCINTYRE. TEAR DOWN. ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️@DMcIntyreWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pWmicr0kuU – WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021 Things heat up between @DMcIntyreWWE and @fightbobby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t2IYT7MRpc – WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2021 You can see the updated map for Hell in a Cell below. The show will mark WWE’s final pay-per-view on the pandemic era, as WWE resumes its touring schedule on July 16 from Houston, TX. WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell, McIntyre’s Last Chance)

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley McIntyre spoke in interviews last month about how his loss to Lashley at WrestleMania 37 was actually good for his character. “I honestly think it’s important for my character,” McIntyre said. The main Sunday evening event. “In addition to making a main artist of the event that Brock [Lesnar] made for me the previous year, or cementing a lead artist in Lashley, which I think is very important for the future, I think [it was important] for my character. I got over a lot of stuff this year, there was a lot of content from Drew and it would’ve been an amazing time. The fans were responding positively and I didn’t know how they were going to respond. I think [losing] is important to me as a character and I think it’s part of my story that I have to continue to overcome all the time.







