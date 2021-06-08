John Stamos backs Jeff Franklin in ‘Fuller House’ shooting suit – The Hollywood Reporter

Full house creator Jeff Franklin brought some star power to his lawsuit against Bryan Behar, who replaced him as showrunner of Fuller house, and also muddies the investigation that Warner Bros. conducted on his alleged bad behavior before removing him from the reboot.

Franklin was ousted in February 2018 amid complaints of gender discrimination and other inappropriate behavior, but he maintains it was all orchestrated by Behar. Franklin sued Behar in April 2019, alleging he kept a “little black book” with notes on everything Franklin did that could be twisted and used against him, then passed that information on to Warners.

Behar responded by filing an anti-SLAPP motion. He argues that the prosecution arises from a protected activity, in particular freedom of expression relating to a matter of public interest. Behar maintains that he did not speak to the press as claimed, but his statements to a Warners investigator about Franklin are “unquestionably” an activity in favor of his right to free speech and, in in the end, they didn’t have a substantial impact on Warners’ decision to terminate Franklin. He also says he was approached by the company, not the other way around.

Behar too submitted a statement from a Warners executive who conducted the investigation. Silisha Platon, vice president of labor relations, said a former Fuller house The writer complained to the company in November 2017 about a “toxic and inappropriate” work environment, and a second woman had raised similar concerns. Plato in the statement said she chose to interview four women who wrote for the show and did not return for unknown reasons, and four other people, including Behar, who could potentially confirm or deny their claims. She ultimately concluded that “Franklin’s conduct created a toxic work environment that impacted writers and people of color” and recommended that her contract not be renewed.

Typically, once an anti-SLAPP petition is filed, the discovery is put on hold until a court ruling, but in December 2019, Franklin convinced LA County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan, to let him drop Behar, Plato and others.

Today, a year and a half later, Franklin has filed his opposition to this motion, and he himself has some attention-grabbing statements.

John Stamos, who starred in the original Full house and returned for Fuller house as an actor and executive producer, estimates he spent around 200 hours with Franklin in the reboot’s first three seasons and never witnessed the alleged behavior – and he says Behar showed him the infamous little black book at a very strange meeting at a bagel shop.

“I saw Bryan Behar’s diary of notes and photographs relating to Mr. Franklin, and heard several people discussing it,” Stamos said in the statement. “Specifically, shortly after Mr. Franklin was not asked to return to Fuller house, I received a direct message on social media from Eydie Faye, a writer working on Fuller house, stating that Mr. Behar had conspired to have Mr. Franklin removed from the show, and that he had a “little black book” containing negative information about Mr. Franklin. “

Stamos says he met Behar and his production partner a few weeks after Warners announced Franklin’s contract would not be renewed and says Behar got on the defensive when the matter was brought up.

“I then asked him about the ‘little black book’ and Mr. Behar immediately denied knowing about it,” says Stamos. “I remember feeling very uncomfortable during this discussion as Mr. Behar got nervous and nervous. Surprisingly, at the very end of our meeting, Mr. Behar impulsively pulled out a black newspaper and showed it to me. … I saw that the diary contained photographs which appeared to have been taken at a party at Mr. Franklin’s house. Mr. Behar did not explain why he had the diary, why he brought the diary to our meeting, why he initially denied having it, why he ultimately decided to show it to me, or why he kept it. in the first place.

Less bright, but potentially more important, is a statement from Amy Oppenheimer, an attorney and expert retained by Franklin who specializes in investigating workplace complaints. His opinion, after reviewing the depositions, statements and other records, is that Warners failed to conduct a “timely, fair and thorough investigation” into the allegations.

Warner Brothers claims that in response it conducted a ‘survey’, also stating that what they conducted was a workplace assessment (or ‘climate survey’), rather than a survey, ” Oppenheimer writes, adding that surveys and evaluations are inherently different. both in purpose and in protocol and noting a disparity between what Plato said in his statement and in his deposition.

“Evaluations are not a vehicle used to take action against people, so they focus on general questions and conclusions rather than specific outcomes,” she explains. “That is, a climate survey does not assess credibility, but rather takes the information at face value. As a result, the information provided may be biased or false, and yet no attempt is made. is usually made to find out. “

Oppenheimer says it would be “inherently unfair” to use such an assessment to make employment decisions. “If Warner Brothers were to rely on information from a climate investigation, they should have gone back and determined the veracity of the information provided and made sure Franklin had a chance to respond,” she said. “This would include examining possible witness bias as well as whether the information provided was based on direct knowledge or rumors.”

But Franklin was not contacted, and an intern conducted four of the eight employee interviews. According to Oppenheimer, “The DFEH guidelines state that both parties should be given due process. There can be no fairness when there is no attempt to hear on one side. “

Franklin’s attorney, Larry Stein, makes no effort to oppose Behar’s strike motion, which is incorporated below, even though large parts of it are redacted.

Although WB ally Behar hoped to summarily settle this case on the basis of selfish (and false) statements, the discovery has since revealed that Behar led WB’s shallow ‘climate investigation’ by peddling defamatory information about Franklin. to WB and rallying others to do the same, causing Franklin to abruptly stop the series he created and nurtured to success, ”Stein wrote in the record.

He argues that Behar’s motion fails because the disputes over “private garden jobs” are not matters of public interest, and notes that Warners did not even issue a press release when she did. made up his mind. “Just because the #metoo movement has rightly garnered attention doesn’t mean that any allegation about an entertainment employee falls within the ‘public interest’ for the purposes of the anti-SLAPP standard,” Stein wrote. “[T]The fact that Franklin’s dismissal was subsequently covered by the press does not establish a “public interest”.

While Stein argues that Franklin could prove that Behar acted maliciously if he’s seen as a public figure, he doesn’t think he should have to live up to that standard. “The overall success of Full house as a show cannot impute public personality status to an individual behind the scenes, especially when, as here, the conduct involves private statements about his / her clean life and thoughts, ”writes Stein. “The fact that part of the public might find this interesting does not place Franklin in the category of ‘public figure’.”

Stein also contends that Franklin has proven a likelihood of success on the merits of his claims through the evidence they have acquired so far during the discovery and that justifiable questions of fact remain as to the influence that Behar finally got on the “parties and gossip-fueled investigation.”

Behar and Warners have yet to respond to requests for comment.

A hearing is currently set for June 30.