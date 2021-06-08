“Awards Chatter” Podcast Tina Fey (“Girls5Eva”) – The Hollywood Reporter

“It was a coping mechanism,” says Tina Fey as we record an episode of Hollywood journalist‘s Rewards chat podcast and discuss the roots of his involvement in comedy. “As a girl who didn’t grow up to be the prettiest girl in the world, that was a way to go ahead and be like, ‘You’re not going to laugh at me, I am will laugh at me – and maybe too you. ‘”

The 51-year-old writer, actress and producer is one of the most loved and admired figures in showbiz. She made a name for herself as Saturday Night Livethe first female chief writer and second female presenter of “Weekend Update” before leaving Studio 8H – but not the building – to create the comedy series 30 Rock, which spanned seven seasons, and for which she would win writing, acting and producing Emmy Awards. She also wrote the successful memoir Bossypants; was named one of the Time the magazine’s 100 most influential people on several occasions; received, with his frequent collaborator Robert carlock, the Writers Guild’s Herb Sargent Award for Excellence in Comedy; and became the youngest recipient of the highest honor in the world of comedy, the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Award for American Comedy.

* * *

Rather than resting on her laurels, the wife and mother of two has, since the COVID outbreak last spring, been as busy as anyone – voicing a main character in Pixar’s Soul and its prequel; film a 30 Rock special meeting; develop the film adaptation of Bad girls the musical (itself an adaptation of an earlier film that she wrote) and an animated series titled Mulligan; and as executive producer of NBC Mr. Mayor, what stars Ted Danson as the goofy frontman of Los Angeles and the new streaming service, Peacock’s hit Girls5Eva, which focuses on a has-been pop group getting a second chance at celebrity.

“I think somewhere in college I decided I wanted to be funny,” says Fey, who was born in a Philadelphia suburb of a grant writer and a housewife. She wrote a humorous column for her high school newspaper, while also appearing in a community theater, en route to the University of Virginia, where she initially intended to major in English, but quickly turned. towards the theater. It was there that she wrote, for the first time, material for others to play. “It really opened my eyes to, ‘Oh, this is really satisfying, make them laugh for something you wrote, ”she recalls. “It was truly a life changing experience.”

After graduating, Fey moved to Chicago, where she trained in improvisation with Second City (where she met her future husband, Jeff Richmond) and ImprovOlympic (where she teamed up with a Amy poehler). “The ultimate goal was SNL, she admits, so when one of her teachers, Adam mckay, was hired to write for the legendary NBC variety show, contacted him and eventually landed a writing job. It was in 1997; Just two years later, Fey took over from McKay as the show’s lead writer.

Fey only started appearing on camera during the 2000 season, after SNL chief Lorne michaels caught a portrayal of a two-woman skit she was doing with Rachel Dratch during the offseason, which convinced her that she had what it takes to be an interpreter, and led her to offer her a place at the “Weekend Update” anchor desk alongside Jimmy fallon. The only woman who had sat there before was Jane curtin. But when Fallon left the series in 2004, she helped pick the third, who would co-star with her for the rest of her time at SNL: Poehler.

The producer and editor of Fey’s “Weekend Update” segments was the aforementioned Carlock. And, as she finally planned her departure from SNL, having signed a global deal with NBC at Michaels’ request, she reached out to Carlock to join her on her next adventure, a comedy series that became 30 Rock. The duo were co-showrunners of the One-Camera and Fast-paced One-Show, which debuted in 2006 and spanned seven 22-episode seasons – though its survival was almost always in question due to average audiences. . “The TV Academy and the SAG Awards kept us alive,” says Fey; Indeed, 30 Rock won 16 of the first and nine of the last.

Another boost to 30 RockThe profile of came from an unexpected place: Sen. John mccainthe selection of Sarah palin as running mate ahead of the 2008 presidential election. Many in the public and media noted a resemblance between Fey and Palin and urged Michaels to recruit Fey for a cameo; there were several, which helped propel SNL to its highest ratings and cultural relevance for years, and no doubt also attracting more people to 30 Rock. “It all happened over a six week period,” Fey recalls, adding with a chuckle, “I don’t think people saw it, really, as a ‘cameo’ from me, because I don’t think people realized that I was no longer working there.

Since 30 Rock Completed in 2013, Fey did not star in another television series, but contributed to the writing and / or production of several, including that of Netflix. ABreakable KImmy Schmidt, which was originally intended for NBC, but turned out to be his first foray into the world of streaming. She has acted in several films, with Poehler (they collaborated on a total of seven) and apart (notably the screenplay by Carlock Whiskey Tango Foxtrot). And she and Poehler have co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards four times, in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2021. In light of recent news that NBC will not be showing the Globes in 2022 due to ongoing controversy over the demographics and ethics of the organization behind the ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Fey cracks: “In 2015 or something, we said, ‘Welcome to the Golden Globes finals!’ We were close! (Would she ever be ready to host the Oscars? “The stakes are too high,” she said. “Nobody’s here to laugh.”)

Now Fey is back in the Emmy race – not for a show that requires him to be as practical as she was with 30 Rock, but as executive producer of Girls5Eva, who is the baby of Meredith scardino, who had been a writer on Kimmy schmidt, and which is Peacock’s first truly buzzed series. Fey, who enjoys raising the profile of other women and helping them achieve their dreams, couldn’t be more laudatory of Scardino or downplay her own contributions. She says she suggested and helped facilitate the casting of some of the stars of the show (Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry) and provided notes on the scripts – and, in one episode, she makes a memorable appearance. It might not seem like much, but it’s probably no coincidence that this show, like SNL, 30 Rock and Kimmy schmidt before him, is a critical darling – currently 97% on Rotten Tomatoes – and, in all likelihood, headed to the Emmys.