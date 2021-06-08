Alicia Silverstones’ first TikTok video recreates iconic scene with no clue





Alicia Silverstone announces her arrival on TikTok using an iconic scene from Clueless, and fans of the film are “like, totally buggin ‘.”

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Film Version Of Emma Ranked From Worst To Best Now, Silver stone used the iconic Uh, as if! stage to announce his arrival on TikTok, an app where people go viral every day to lip-sync with lines of movies and songs. While the TikTok doesn’t miss any Dionne characters, Silverstone sports a yellow plaid jacket to stay true to the character. The actress has also taken a creative direction, substituting her son for the boundary-ignoring high school student and pulling him for a hug after giving the iconic line. Silverstone captioned the TikTok Ugh! As if … I won’t join TikTok to top it all. Watch the video via Twitter user, chu (@chuuzus), below: Silverstone has yet to post any additional videos to their account, but it’s clear there is a definitive audience out there waiting for more. Distraught content. The TikTok has racked up nearly 30 million views in 3 days, and Silverstones’s comments section is filled with fans welcoming it with open arms into the app. The actress and co-founder of Mykind Organics has gained over a million followers since joining TikTok, and has already created a tab for videos on Distraught. Silverstone has definitely delivered the Cher Horowitz TikTok revival, and the only thing that could improve it is that some of them Distraughtthe co-stars followed suit. Of course, one can assume that Josh would totally mock Cher for using the app while secretly admiring his creativity and passion. However, Paul Rudd needs to join TikTok and duo in the video so fans can be completely sure what a modern Cher and Josh dynamic would look like. As Cher once said, “it does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty, “and that certainly doesn’t say that on TikTok, so it’s not like Rudd really has an excuse anyway. Next: What The Clueless Actors Are Doing Now Source:Alicia silverstone, shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Rob Zombie’s Munsters movie confirmed with official logo









