China Beach co-creator was 75 – The Hollywood Reporter





John Sacret Young, the acclaimed writer and producer who co-created the Vietnam War medical drama China Beach, is dead. He was 75 years old. Young, who has won seven Emmy nominations and won two Writers Guild Awards and two Humanitas Prizes, died Thursday in Los Angeles after a 10-month battle with brain cancer, the CAA said. Young was also known to mentor young writers and other crew members on his shows; the China Beach The Writers’ Room featured a host of future Emmy winners and nominees, including John Wells, Carol Flint, Lydia Woodward, Paris Qualles and Ann Donahue. “John was my mentor and my friend. He was an exceptionally gifted writer, generous with his time, thoughtful, wickedly funny, patient and tough, ”Wells said in a statement. “He cared deeply about writing, words and craftsmanship. He set the bar high and expected you to cross it. He tried his luck with an inexperienced young writer and I will be eternally grateful to him for giving me this chance. Born May 24, 1946, Young grew up in Montclair, New Jersey, as the youngest of four siblings. He attended Princeton University, where he played first-year football, hockey and lacrosse and, as his graduation thesis, wrote his first novel, about two women working on the presidential campaign. from 1968. Her first screen credit was as a screenwriter for the 1971 private investigator film Chandler, with Warren Oates. He broke into television as a researcher on the 1970s NBC drama Police Story, integrated into the LAPD. He went on to write three episodes of the series during the 1976-77 season, when the series – co-created by Joseph Wambaugh – won one of his two nominations for best drama. Young won his first WGA award for the 1980 CBS miniseries A rumor of war, about a naval lieutenant (Brad Davis) who is disillusioned about the Vietnam War. He would revisit Vietnam by co-creating ABC’s China Beach starring William Broyles Jr. Telling the story of war through the eyes of an Army nurse (Dana Delany) and her colleagues at an evacuation hospital, the series won top drama nominations for three of its four seasons. Young received an Emmy nomination for writing the pilot and won a WGA Award in 1990 for the episode “Memories,” which he also directed. He also wrote the screenplays for the Oscar nominated nuclear war drama Will (1983) and Romero (1989), which featured Raul Julia as Salvadoran archbishop on the crusade. Young also wrote an acclaimed memoir on the death of his cousin in Vietnam, Remainder: not visible, about which Elmore Leonard wrote: “Young writes so well, his memoir works like a novel. »His 1982 novel Tomorrow’s weather and memory of 2016 Pieces of glass – Un Artoir also received critical acclaim. His latest book, Pieces of tinsel, on his time in Hollywood, is expected to be released in 2022. Later in his television career, Young won two Emmy nominations on Wells’ production team. West wing, and he’s been a screenwriter and producer on a wide range of TV series and movies, including Keys, VR.5, Thank you from a grateful nation (for which he won a Humanitas award) and Level 9. His most recent job was as a writer and co-executive producer of Netflix. Alley of fireflies. Young has been a visiting professor at Princeton and Claremont McKenna College, and has taught at USC, UC Santa Barbara, and the Lyndon Johnson and Bill Clinton Presidential Libraries. He has served on the boards of the Firestone Library in Princeton, the Humanitas Prize, the Burchfield Penney Art Center and the Writers Guild Foundation. Young is survived by his wife, Claudia Sloan; Brother Mason and his wife, Beth Gragg; four children; and three grandchildren.







