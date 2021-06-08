‘The Flash’ actress Candice Patton talks about diversity

Actor Candice Patton, known for playing Iris West in The CW’sFlash, has for years talked about the lack of resources for black talent in Hollywood – especially behind the scenes. As the star points out, an issue often overlooked by TV channels and productions is that black actors tend to receive less care and attention with their hair and makeup than their fair-skinned counterparts. “As a woman of color, I need people who understand how to work properly with fair black skin,” Patton said, reflecting on her past experiences on set.

Patton is not the first to speak out against the television industry for not doing enough to promote diversity and inclusion, both on and off screen. Other showbiz talents like Vanessa Morgan and others have also expressed the sad reality of not having hairdressers who can style black hair on set or makeup artists who are used to working with darker skin tones.

In conversation with HYPEBAE, Patton discusses the need for networks to finally recognize the needs of their diverse talents, as well as the changes she hopes to see in the future. Of course, we also chat with the actor about the final season of Flash.





You were part of Flash family from the very beginning. How has your character grown since season 1?

She’s more of a well rounded character. I think at first there were a lot of possibilities for Iris to be portrayed as a damsel in distress. Over the years, she has become a very important part of the series and of Barrys’ heroism. He’s a hero in his own right and an integral part of Team Flash without possessing any powers.

What does a typical day on the set look like for you?

It’s definitely a brave new world to shoot a show during a pandemic. We are tested every alternate day and there are now many protocols in place to limit possible exposure to protect the cast and ensure the show doesn’t stop. It took a few months to get used to it, but now it’s like second nature. I think some of these protocols will eventually stay in place even after the pandemic. It’s crazy to think that we would go to work sick! Before that, you showed up for work even though you could barely stand up, but now you don’t dare come into work with a runny nose.

What can fans expect from the rest of Season 7?

More typical Sparkle fanfare: heart, spectacle and humor. Lots of familiar faces. This season really focuses on the concept of family.

“I think there was neglect of the black experience in general, and these networks and studios couldn’t see why some things were problematic and needed to be changed.”

Since starting your acting career in 2004, how has your experience as a black actor changed?

I have definitely seen the industry change in terms of opportunities for black actors. There are more roles and especially more nuanced ones. To think that when I first started I would be considered and eventually I would reserve the role of The Flashs wife, that’s kinda crazy to me.

What more do you think you can do?

Were making progress, but there is always room to do more. More diversity behind the camera and in the decision-making rooms for Hollywood is what is really needed to make the industry and what we create more inclusive and reflect the real world we live in.

As an actor of color, what kinds of obstacles have you had to overcome in terms of representation and opportunity over the years?

I think an interesting thing for me is to observe how promotional and marketing campaigns are executed, and even with that I had to fight to be seen.





You recently talked about the CW’s lack of awareness of their diverse talents. At what point in your career did you realize the lack of resources of black actors on set?

I think I have always been subconsciously aware of this in the same way that most black people are aware of the social prejudices that affect them in their daily lives. And although on a subconscious level we are aware of these things, they are so ingrained in our lives that we become conditioned to them. It really took me being a series regular on a show and being a lead woman to see the gaps between me and others, especially the way other people were treated compared to me. I was afraid to speak, thinking it would jeopardize my story or my job. After a while, I really understood my presence and the value I brought to the show, and I was less afraid to speak up and highlight areas that needed to be explored. I spend nine months a year shooting 14 hour days and at one point it became necessary to speak and use my voice.

“Reforming and strengthening inclusive education is necessary because Hollywood did not have to think about the on-set experience from a minority perspective.”

Why do you think networks still neglect the needs of their talents?

Honestly, I don’t think people really saw this as a problem. I don’t think they understood the impact this had on their inclusive talent. For example, I shoot in Vancouver and there aren’t a lot of salons that are familiar with ethnic hair here due to the demographics here. I made the round trip to LA whenever I had a few days off. So I decided to get my hair done and styled at a local salon I had been to and trusted in Los Angeles. The studio would not cover the cost for me to do it in my favorite living room.

Eventually they gave in, but indicated I couldn’t do it anymore and would only reimburse myself for the Vancouver shows. And I’m sure they have logistical reasons for this policy, but the blind spot is not understanding that my options as a black person are limited in certain places. My white counterparts can probably and easily find a living room they feel comfortable going to here, but I can’t. I think there just needs to be more in-depth conversations so that productions aren’t limited to those hard and fast rules that might overlook their talent needs. I think there was neglect of the black experience in general, and these networks and studios couldn’t see why some things were problematic and needed to be changed. It is much easier to believe that someone is difficult or that a problem does not exist because it is not a problem for you.

What do you think the industry needs to do and learn in terms of its diversity efforts? And what kind of changes do you want to see in the near future?

Again, more inclusiveness behind the camera. Inclusiveness in front of the camera is not enough. As a woman of color, I need diverse people in the hair and makeup trailer who know my skin tone and hair texture. I need people who understand how to work properly with fair black skin. We need a concerted effort in education. Reforming and strengthening education based on inclusiveness is necessary, because Hollywood did not have to think about the filming experience from a minority perspective. It is often very different and much more traumatized than what our white cisgender counterparts have experienced. People need to be educated on all fronts.