Fast Saga’s Cody Walker pays tribute to the late brother Paul Walker





The next F9 will see “The Fast Saga” go into explosive new territory, metaphorically and literally (aka space), while also marking the 20th anniversary of the original film’s release. With all that in mind, the late Paul Walker’s brother says he could never have predicted what would have happened with the series. Cody Walker, who doubled for Paul after his shocking death in the middle of production on furious 7, says Vin Diesel and the other franchise stewards continue to do well with Paul and that he’d like to see where the show went. “I think Vin and the whole family did a great job letting the character soar into the sunset. I think Paul would really like where he went. It’s got so crazy. It’s a race. wild and wild at that point. point, “said Cody Walker TMZ. “I can’t speculate what he would think, I just know Vin always has a very serious approach to keeping Paul’s legacy in mind and has always done a really good job paying homage to his character. They worked together and were brothers for years. They were all so young when this thing started. “ He added: “I meet people all the time who say ‘Your brother is the reason I love cars’, to whom I say ‘Me too’.” After Walker’s death in 2013, production of 2015 Furious 7 was delayed for six months as the studio and filmmakers reworked the film’s script and approach. Cody and his brother Caleb both replaced their brother on set for some footage with visual effects house WETA Digital putting Paul’s face on their performance digitally. The film ended with a streak of Walker’s character Brian O’Conner walking away at sunset from his life of crime with Vin Diesel and company. The eighth film, Fate of the Furious, saw Walker’s character referenced by name and in one photo only, with the series choosing not to show him to us onscreen again. Actress Jordana Brewster, who played Walker’s onscreen lover / wife in the film, was also absent from this film but will return as Mia Toretto in F9. Also starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, F9 only opens in theaters on June 25.

