Watch the explosive ending scene of Fear the Walking Dead: “USS Pennsylvania”





Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) fail to stop the inevitable in the evoked scene of “USS Pennsylvania”. Spoiler warning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15. After boarding the nuclear-powered submarine filled with walkers where Ship’s Weapons Officer Riley (Nick Stahl) has programmed enough warhead-bearing missiles to wipe out a continent, Morgan and Strand are too late to enter. in the weapons room to prevent Teddy (John Glover) from pulling the trigger and firing a missile that will soon fire ten warheads over the state of Texas when “The Beginning” is the end of the finale of season 6. Morgan orders End Is the Beginners to stop the missile, but it’s too late. “I told you it was inevitable,” Riley says, escaping the room with her life when Morgan lets Teddy flee to perish in the destruction to come. “I think as long as the people he lets go, he doesn’t care about Teddy anymore. Teddy can go on. The bombs are in the air, ten warheads are about to land somewhere, and they may well be about to land right above them, “said James. Comic in a post-mortem episode. “At that point, what’s the use of Morgan sticking his stick in Teddy’s head? It gives Teddy what he wants. And I just think as far as Morgan goes, there’s… to this. At that point there are so many more things he’d rather do than kill Teddy or kill Victor, he has to figure out what he’s going to do with the last few minutes of his life. James added that next season’s finale, “The Beginning,” is “an episode that unfolds while holding your breath, and it’s smart, it’s brave, it’s challenging. It’s emotionally. engaging. I think it’s exciting. I think it’s revealing, and I think it’s a very good finale for this particular season. “ “USS Pennsylvania” is now airing on AMC +. Fear the Walking Dead will air its Season 6 finale, “The Beginning,” Sunday, June 13 at 9 / 8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things The Walking Dead Universe.







