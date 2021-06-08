Namor’s fans are excited about the character’s supposed appearance in the sequel

This week is shaping up to be a perfect time for Marvel fans. In addition to Loki debuting on Disney + this Wednesday, rumors began to circulate on Monday about Namor’s possible arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You see, months ago the reported exchanges Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta has been chosen Black Panther: Wakanda forever.

Fast forward to now, and The Illuminerdi reports that Huerta is actually playing Namor. In addition to the beloved character, the same report suggests that Namora and Attuma – both iconic Atlanteans in their own right – are also joining the Black Panther to follow. Suffice to say that fans of the Marvel Studios franchise are excited by the reports, keeping their fingers crossed for the character’s inclusion.

The sequel, of course, is called Wakanda forever in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, who will not be recast by Marvel Studios. Instead, the film will explore other features of the fictional country.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you anxious to go back? Excitement is not the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is always extremely brutal to me, ”franchise star Lupita Nyong’o said of the film. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to get on set and not have him there… But at the same time, we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very like us, who feels the loss in a very, very real way too. “

Keep scrolling to see what Black Panther and Namor fans say.