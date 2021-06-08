Rob Zombie set to helm ‘the Munsters’ reboot





Heavy metal musician-turned-director Rob Zombie has confirmed he will write and direct a feature film based on “The Munsters,” the ’60s sitcom about a family of friendly monsters. “Watch out for boils and ghouls!” Zombie wrote on Instagram. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I have been pursuing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for more exciting details as the going! Zombie is a longtime Munsters fan who named his song “Dragula” after the Munsters car and spoke often of his love for the series. Zombie’s next project is set up in Universal Studios’ 1440 Entertainment home entertainment division. The 1440 ARM is making live action and animated movies and series for worldwide distribution on all non-cinematic platforms, indicating that the film will likely go direct to streaming. “The Munsters,” which took place at the same time as the analogue scary comedy “The Addams Family,” followed a family of benign monsters who were transferred from Transylvania to an American suburb. Satirizing European immigrants adjusting to life in an American suburb, the series reflected changes in the current societal and political landscape. It starred Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Beverley Owen (who was later replaced by Pat Priest) and Butch Patrick. All of their characters were inspired by Universal’s classic line of monster movies. Zombie’s directorial career began in the early 2000s, beginning with the hardcore horror films “House of 1000 Corpses” in 2003 and “The Devil’s Rejects” in 2005. He then wrote and directed the reinvention in 2007 of “Halloween” by John Carpenter, which starred Scout. Taylor-Compton and Tyler Mane as titular serial killer Michael Myers. Although the film received critical criticism, it grossed over $ 80 million at the box office and a respective sequel, “Halloween II”, was released in 2009. Using the film to help promote its music, Zombie released their new album “Rob Zombie Presents Captain Clegg and the Night Creatures” on the same day “Halloween 2” was released.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos