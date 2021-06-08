Owen Wilson: “Wedding Crashers” sequel is in its infancy





Looks like Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn aren’t enough ready to renew their vows. Despite multiple reports that Wilson, Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams are all in agreement to make a sequel to the 2005 hit comedy “Wedding Crashers” for HBO Max and will begin production this summer, Wilson said. Variety that progress on a sequel is still in the early planning stages. “Some people say you’re going to be leaving in August, and that’s not fair,” Wilson said. Variety in an interview on his upcoming Marvel Studios series “Loki” for Disney Plus. Instead, Wilson says director David Dobkin “worked on something” and “spoke with Vince” – but progress on the project hasn’t progressed much further than that. This is far from the first time that we have talked about a sequel to “Wedding Crashers”. In 2016, Fisher made headlines when she mentioned that New Line Cinema was developing a sequel on “Today,” and in 2014, Dobkin mentionned on a Quora forum he had been brainstorming an idea for a sequel with Wilson and Vaughn that involved Daniel Craig in a speedo. The original film was a major hit, earning $ 209 million nationally; but since then the theatrical market for comedies has largely dried up. “If we all agree that we have a good idea, then we’re trying to do something right,” Wilson said of a potential sequel. “But it’s kind of a question of determining what that idea would be and whether we think we could do anything worthwhile.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos