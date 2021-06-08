Rufus Wainwright “Does Judy”, virtually, 5 things to know | Culture & Leisure

In September, Rufus Wainwright launched “Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective”, an ambitious virtual concert series playing all of his albums from his living room in Los Angeles, with a small band and one or two special guests from the entertainment world as his small audience live.

The project was a huge success, and it’s about what Wainwright calls a “grand finale” this week with “Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios,” returning to his 2007 recreation of Garland’s famous Carnegie Hall concert. It’s the first time he’s presented the show in five years, and Wainwright is joined by his sister Martha – virtually, from Montreal – and Kristin Chenoweth, while Renee Zellweger, who won an Oscar for playing Garland in the movie “Judy,” includes the studio audience.

Wainwright doesn’t rule out more virtual work in the future, but this “Rufus Does Judy” show will be saying goodbye for now as he prepares to hit the road from September …

Fans can also expect a different kind of performance from “Rufus Does Judy”. “I just used a little combo, no strings or brass sections, and that turned out to be a really fun angle. I can really riffle other players. It wasn’t necessarily about being too. bombastic all the time; It was just a really, really intimate spirit, which of course Judy did wonderfully well. The idea was to be as relaxed as possible and as fluid as possible and to really dive into the music, which only a large recording studio can provide. I definitely got lost in the minds of Capitol Records’ basement. “

Wainwright, 47, said by phone that he was looking for a big finish for his virtual series, and “there is no greater screenplay than the Judy Garland show.” Figuring out where to do it was a larger discussion, however. “I wanted to do it somewhere special. At one point we thought about Dick Van Dyke’s house, or maybe doing it from an old Hollywood mansion. Then I got the idea of ​​it. do at Capitol Studios, where Judy worked quite a bit. ” He also sings into the same microphone that Garland used during the performance.

There was an idea of ​​Zellweger singing with Wainwright, but ultimately, he says, “she’s on other roles and didn’t want to have to go up there and impersonate Judy Garland. So was happy to relax and enjoy the music. There are a lot of jokes between us, sometimes very naughty. There is definitely an electricity kid worth the price of admission. “

Wainwright recently released “Technopera,” a collaboration with Los Angeles electronic duo Ampersounds that was recorded several years ago, as part of this year’s Pride Month celebration. “Zen Freeman, who’s a DJ, just contacted me on Instagram and said, ‘Would you be interested in writing a topline to dance music? I was like, ‘Of course where do you live?’ “I’m two blocks away. ” ‘It’s easy. I’m going to walk the dog and I’m going to come in and sing something and come home. So that’s what we did, and it’s not necessarily something new, but I think it’s great that it comes out during the Pride and at the start of what hopefully will be a summer. more dynamic for people in bars, restaurants and clubs. I’m happy to be a part of it. “

As he prepares for tour dates this fall with co-star Jose Gonzalez, Wainwright is also working on some early Broadway music. “It takes a long time, so I’m negotiating now with producers and playwrights and book writers and so forth, trying to come up with something. That’s probably where I’m going to put my glove down, but I can’t say big. -something about that again. It’ll happen, all the way down the line. “

Rufus Wainwright “Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios” will premiere at 2 p.m. and 9:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, with guest appearances by his sister Martha Wainwright, Kistin Chenoweth and Renee Zellweger. Tickets via veeps.com.

Wainwright and Jose Gonzales perform on September 26 at the Masonic Cathedral Theater in Detroit’s Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St. 313-832-7100 or themasonic.com.