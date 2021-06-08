Entertainment
Family of “School Of Rock” actor Kevin Clark calls for safety improvements at Western and Logan, where he was killed in tragic bicycle accident
CHICAGO (CBS) – After child actor Kevin Clark is punched and killed while riding his bike home in Logan Square, his family are fighting to make the intersection where the tragedy happened safer on his behalf.
Clark was from Highland Park. You may remember his face in his role in the Jack Black movie “School of Rock”, in which he played drummer Freddy Jones. At the time, he was 13 years old.
READ MORE: Terrified victim speaks out after wave of weekend car hijackings, as disturbing spike lingers in Chicago
But in 2021, as a 32-year-old, he was known for a heart that loved raising friends, being a great uncle, and always knowing how to get by with drums.
“It was impossible to be in a bad mood with him,” said Clark’s cousin, Matthew Portman.
Portman met Marie Saavedra of CBS 2 near Western Avenue and Logan Boulevard – in Logan Square near the Kennedy Expressway – to talk about what her family has lost. In the early hours of Wednesday, May 26, Clark was biking at this site when he was hit by a car and later died.
“He said ‘the hundreds block of Western Avenue’,” Portman said. “I didn’t have to search; as if I immediately thought of this intersection.
The Clark family’s grief was compounded when they learned that the Active Transportation Alliance reported on the same intersection in 2018. She highlighted the danger of the current intersection and recommended adding more traffic control and dedicated cycle lanes.
They sent it to the city, but the changes did not happen.
READ MORE: The freight train stops for more than 40 minutes at Mount Greenwood; Ald. Matt O’Shea says stopped trains are a recurring problem and a safety hazard
“Everyone in this neighborhood knows this is a problem. The city knows this is a problem, “said Portman,” and it’s high time something was done to make it safer for everyone. “
We contacted the Chicago Department of Transportation. A spokesperson for the department said it would conduct a post-crash analysis to see what steps could be taken to keep people safe at Logan and Western.
They didn’t say when or how long it might take.
But Clark’s family channels their sadness to see this through to the end.
“We want to do as Kevin taught us in the early 2000s and ‘make some noise,'” said Portman, “and make sure our elected officials know that we are done with this dangerous problematic crossroads. “
The 20-year-old woman who was driving the car that hit Clark was not injured in the crash. She was fined by the police.
NO MORE NEWS: Woman filmed plowing a couple’s yard on the northwest side; They say Ald’s criticism. James Gardiner made it a target
Next Saturday, Clark’s friends and family are holding a vigil at the Logan Square monument to call for more improvements in cycling safety in this area. More information can be found here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]