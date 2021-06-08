Family of “School Of Rock” actor Kevin Clark calls for safety improvements at Western and Logan, where he was killed in tragic bicycle accident

CHICAGO (CBS) – After child actor Kevin Clark is punched and killed while riding his bike home in Logan Square, his family are fighting to make the intersection where the tragedy happened safer on his behalf.

Clark was from Highland Park. You may remember his face in his role in the Jack Black movie “School of Rock”, in which he played drummer Freddy Jones. At the time, he was 13 years old.

But in 2021, as a 32-year-old, he was known for a heart that loved raising friends, being a great uncle, and always knowing how to get by with drums.

“It was impossible to be in a bad mood with him,” said Clark’s cousin, Matthew Portman.

Portman met Marie Saavedra of CBS 2 near Western Avenue and Logan Boulevard – in Logan Square near the Kennedy Expressway – to talk about what her family has lost. In the early hours of Wednesday, May 26, Clark was biking at this site when he was hit by a car and later died.

“He said ‘the hundreds block of Western Avenue’,” Portman said. “I didn’t have to search; as if I immediately thought of this intersection.

The Clark family’s grief was compounded when they learned that the Active Transportation Alliance reported on the same intersection in 2018. She highlighted the danger of the current intersection and recommended adding more traffic control and dedicated cycle lanes.

They sent it to the city, but the changes did not happen.

“Everyone in this neighborhood knows this is a problem. The city knows this is a problem, “said Portman,” and it’s high time something was done to make it safer for everyone. “

We contacted the Chicago Department of Transportation. A spokesperson for the department said it would conduct a post-crash analysis to see what steps could be taken to keep people safe at Logan and Western.

They didn’t say when or how long it might take.

But Clark’s family channels their sadness to see this through to the end.

“We want to do as Kevin taught us in the early 2000s and ‘make some noise,'” said Portman, “and make sure our elected officials know that we are done with this dangerous problematic crossroads. “

The 20-year-old woman who was driving the car that hit Clark was not injured in the crash. She was fined by the police.

Next Saturday, Clark’s friends and family are holding a vigil at the Logan Square monument to call for more improvements in cycling safety in this area. More information can be found here.