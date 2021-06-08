Seema Khan reveals moment of perspective after watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: I was horrified





Creator Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan, made her screen debut with the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She recently revealed what made her cringe the most when she watched the show after filming was finished. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also explored the jokes and connections between three other Bollywood wives – Bhavana Pandey (wife of actor Chunky Panday), Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor) and Neelam Kothari (wife of the ‘actor Samir Soni). At a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion on Clubhouse, hosted by Janice Sequeira, the four women were asked if they had any moments of recoil when they looked back. Seema said, Honestly, I didn’t want to watch. To be honest with you, I haven’t really watched myself on TV because everything made me cringe. I was like, why am I doing this? She added that the biggest problem, not the grinding, was when women wore heels at the pool while on vacation in Doha. I was like, this is really dumb guys, but I guess it works, she said. Maheep said, I agree with Seema. Because you are seeing yourself for the first time on the screen, everything made me cringe. I was like, what? My side profile looks like this? Does my butt look like this? I saw myself from all angles and I was going crazy. I thought that because we’re like that with ourselves – we sit down, we have conversations – I didn’t think people would find us interesting. So I thought, my God! It’s falling apart, it’s so boring. Who wants to hear that? But it worked. Also read: When Raj Kundra showered Shilpa Shetty with gifts, but she told him “nothing could happen between them” Seema looked back as she remembered her gym look on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Another thing I want to add is, please, haan, that’s not how I dress at the gym. I was horrified by myself. Horrified! I was like, I can’t even look in that direction. I was really horrified, she said. When released on Netflix, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives received a lot of frenzy, but quickly became one of the most watched shows on the streaming platform. It was commissioned for a second season. there: 10



