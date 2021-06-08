Iconic actor Clarence Williams III dead at 81





To print MGN Clarence Williams III – 1939-2021 Actor Clarence Williams III, who starred as Lincoln Hayes in the ABC countercultural drama, The Mod Squad and as the father of superstar Princes in Purple Rain, has passed away. He was 81 years old. Williams’ management team said the famous actor died of colon cancer. RIP Clarence Williams III. He was AMAZING IN EVERYTHING! Please watch it in Sugar Hill, Half Baked and Purple Rain! actor Reggie Watkins Jr. tweeted. RIP Clarence Williams III. He was AMAZING IN EVERYTHING! Please watch it in Sugar Hill, Half Baked and Purple Rain! pic.twitter.com/9My417vYZJ – Reggie Watkins (@ReggieWatkinsJr) June 6, 2021 RIP Clarence Williams tweeted at the Prince Museum a photo of the actor appearing in the movie Purple Rain. Williams’ career began on the Broadway stage where he earned a Tony nomination for his role in the three-way drama, Slow Dance. Comedian Bill Cosby recommended Williams to chunky-wig producer Aaron Spelling, who immediately adopted the actor. Williams returned to Broadway in 1979’s Night and Day. His role as Linc co-star in The Mod Squad in the 1970s catapulted Williams into mainstream audiences. However, some of his best work has appeared on the big screen, particularly as the father of Princes in the 1984 hit, Purple Rain, and nine years later in Sugar Hill, directed by Wesley Snipes. In 1998, Williams portrayed jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton on the big screen, and he also worked on hits like Reindeer Games and Against the Wall. . Photo of the main cast of The Mod Squad when the series premiered in 1968. Pictured are Peggy Lipton (Julie Barnes), Michael Cole (Pete Cochran) and Clarence Williams III (Lincoln Hayes) He was a favorite of comedian Dave Chappelle who worked with him on several feature films. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Williams was born August 21, 1939. Son of professional musician Clay Williams, he was raised by his grandparents, composer-pianist Clarence Williams, a frequent collaborator of blues legend Bessie Smith, whose songs were used. years later in Aint Misbehavin, and Eva Taylor, singer and actress. Williams was exposed to acting as a teenager when he stumbled upon a rehearsal of Dark of the Moon at the Harlem YMCAC. Icely Tyson was playing it and the director gave her a few lines of the play. His work included The Cool World (1963), Deep Cover (1992), Hoodlum (1997), Imposter (2001) and The Butler (2013). Williams has also appeared on Hill Street Blues, Miami Vice, Law & Order, Everybody Hates Chris and Empire televisions. Stacy M. Brown is the senior correspondent for the NNPA Newswire.







