This is what inspired Karan Johar to make “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Houswives”

Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Housewives was an instant hit with audiences. The show revolved around the glamorous lives of four “Bollywood women” – Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni. Karan has now revealed that he got the idea for the show while they were going for a chautha (condolence meeting).

During a meeting of the show on Clubhouse, Karan said they were on their way to a condolence meeting in Delhi when he realized that the four women were crazy and that they must be together in front of the camera.

These four women are very special to me and have been for almost two and a half decades. But I want to tell you that the origin of this show happened during a flight. We flew to Delhi, we were actually going to a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost his father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that’s when I realized, and I’ve always known, that these four women are crazy, he said.

He added: Because we were discussing our outfits, much like Madhur Bhandarkar page 3, if Neelam had too much shine on his white kurta or if Maheep was stripped for a chautha. It was inappropriate and it was silly and it was so much fun I said the four had to be on a show. They even made something like a chautha as a huge problem in what they were wearing what was going on. And it was as if they were talking nonsense.

The filmmaker further stated that when they arrived they must have acted like they were really sad, and on the flight home they started talking nonsense again.

“But I really thought they had to be in front of the camera because I thought that with the exception of Neelam, who is a real star and who faced the camera for 40 movies, the other three were technically virgins. in front of the camera and I think they were natural, ”he said.

Netflix renewed Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in March for a season two.