Carey Mulligan to star in She Said | Entertainment





Carey Mulligan is in talks to appear in a film about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. The “Promising Young Woman” actress and Zoe Kazan are on New York Times Writers List Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in “She Said,” a new Universal Pictures drama based on the book “She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Start a Movement ”. “Unorthodox” director Maria Schrader will direct from a screenplay by Oscar-winning writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Megan and Jodi revealed a series of alleged incidents of sexual harassment and assault on women by the disgraced movie mogul that dates back decades in a newspaper article in October 2017, with the story including details of payments made to cover indiscretions, as well as first-person testimony from actresses who accused the producer of non-consensual sex. The explosive article led to Weinstein being fired from the Weinstein Company board of directors and ultimately jailed for 23 years, and ultimately led to the creation of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements. The focus of the film is not Weinstein or the scandal, but the female team of journalists who defied intimidation and threats of legal action to break the story. In 2018, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures opted for the rights to “She Said …” as part of their co-production agreement. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner with the producers of Plan B, and Megan Ellison will executive produce Annapurna with Sue Neagle. Additionally, Universal Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio. This is the first time the two actresses have appeared in a movie together, but they starred in a 2008 Broadway production of “The Seagull” and in 2018 Carey appeared in “Wildlife,” which Zoe co-wrote. and product.

