Amid Salman Khan feud, KRK Says “Bollywood ka gunde bhai doesn’t know the A of acting” | Entertainment News

A day after actor Salman Khan filed a petition in a Mumbai court demanding contempt action against self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, KRK apparently slammed the Radhe actor on Tuesday. Salman had filed a lawsuit against KRK for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite a pledge not to do so.

Speaking to Twitter, KRK referred to Salman as “Bollywood ke gunde bhai (the Bollywood goon)”, claiming he didn’t know how to act. He also added that Salman lost hundreds of crores to KRK’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai review.

KRK tweeted: “Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai Ka Dukh Mujhse Dekha Nahi Jata! Ek Akele criticizes Ne Iss Bechare Ka Poora career Khatam Kar Diya! Lekin career Thaa Hi Kahan. Actor Ka A Nahi Aata! Zabardasti Ka star Tha! Bas Mujhe Public Ko Ye Batane principal, Thoda Time Laga (I am unable to witness the grief of the Bollywood moron! A critic put an end to his career! But his career was already over. He does not know the acting A. was a forced star! just need time to tell the audience)! #SatyamevJayate! “

“If you expect 500 million rupees from your movie and a number one reviewer in the world only finishes it on Rs.10-15Cr, then obviously you will go crazy,” he also tweeted. KRK added: “Ek Bada Aadmi Tab Tak Nahi Bil Bilaiga, Jab Tak 100-200Cr Ka Nuksaan Naa Ho Jayega! Iss Bechare Ka Bhi Ho Gaya (A famous person will not bellow unless he has a loss of 100 -200 cr! This poor person also suffered a loss)! “

The submitted claim was part of a libel action filed by Salman seeking to prevent KRK from directly or indirectly creating and uploading videos or other content about the actor, his businesses and films / projects.

When the libel action was heard in May, KRK’s lawyer Manoj Gadkari told the court his client would not make any further defamatory messages or remarks against Salman until the next court date.

KRK is involved in a legal battle with Salman. Salman sued KRK over corruption allegations, but the Deshdrohi actor claims it is retaliation for his negative criticism of Radhe.