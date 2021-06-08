Where else you know the cast from

A Quiet Place, Part II turned out to be a popular version, bringing the same level of tension and nerves as the original. Once again, the film put together a fantastic cast, with many of the original film’s lead actors returning while adding several new characters and expanding the world.

Made up of a cast of talented actors who are known from various TV shows and movies, aside from sneaking into the post-apocalypse, what else have these big screen stars been into?

9 John Krasinski (The Office)

John Krasinski has only a small role in this sequel in the early flashback scenes. However, he is still very much involved with the film as he both wrote and directed it. However, onscreen, John reprise his role as Lee Abbott, who is shown at the start of the apocalypse trying to protect his family.

Fans probably know him best in an entirely different environment as an actor in Office. He was one of the stars of the comedy series, playing Jim Halpert, who ended up being one of the funniest and most memorable characters on the show.

8 Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton)

Another actor who only has a small role in the film is Okieriete Onaodowan. He is also involved in the early stages of the flashback, playing Ronnie. He is a policeman who courageously resists the alien creature in an attempt to do his job to the best of his ability despite his fear.

However, Okieriete is actually best known for his work on stage. He was part of the original cast of Hamilton, which has become one of the greatest musicals of all time. His performances as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison can be seen on Disney +.

7 Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico)

Scoot McNairy plays one of the evil humans in A Quiet Place, Part IIlike the man in the marina. He’s the leader of the group hiding around the boats, happily taking advantage of any passing travelers, ambushing them and aiming to take what they have.

It’s a scary role, but it’s a role that Scoot does a great job at. However, outside of this horror film, he is best known for being involved in Narcos: Mexico. He plays Agent Walt Breslin in the series, which is one of the most featured roles in the series.

6 Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Djimon Hounsou was another new character who was added to the cast for A Quiet Place, Part II, although he was actually a kind person who tried to help others, unlike Marina Man. He’s known as the Man on the Island in the movie, and he’s someone who helps Emmett and Regan get to the radio station.

Apart from A quiet place part II, many moviegoers will know that Djimon is involved in the MCU. He portrays Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy, which is a role he took over in Captain Marvel, as well as.

5 Wayne Duvall (Prisoners)

Wayne Duvall plays a supporting role within A Quiet Place, Part II, playing Roger, a grocery store owner. He is shown at the start of the film before the creatures reach Earth and is clearly someone who is well respected in the area.

Another popular and exciting film in which he has a role is Prisoners. This excellent thriller sees a missing child while the police and her father do everything to find her. In it, Wayne plays Captain Richard O’Malley, who must make important decisions regarding the case throughout the film.

4 Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Cillian Murphy was the major addition to the cast of this sequel, and he introduced a terrific new character to the film by the name of Emmett. Being another survivor, he ends up working alongside the Abbott family, and while initially unsure of helping his friends, he ends up having a great adventure with Regan.

He’s an actor who has starred in many major movies throughout his career, but he’s actually the best-known in the world of television. Cillian plays Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders where he is the leader of the notorious English group which is involved in drugs, guns and gambling.

3 Noah Skirt (Wonder)

Noah Jupe is one of the Abbott family members who suffers a lot in this movie due to getting into a bear trap very early on. However, this film sees him gain confidence as the story progresses, showing himself to be resilient.

Noah is rapidly rising in the industry, his performance consistently being brilliant. He plays Jack in the movie Wonder, which is the moving story of a boy born with a facial defect who struggles with his predicament, with Jack becoming one of his close friends.

2 Millicent Simmonds (Amazed)

Millicent Simmonds really steps up in the sequel, once again portraying Regan Abbott in what essentially becomes the lead role. The whole movie is structured around her and the journey she takes to the radio in an attempt to destroy the alien creatures and save everyone.

She’s been formidable in both films, and Millicent is quickly proving to be a fantastic actress to come. His first role in the cinema Amazed This is where some fans may get to know her, which sees her appear in black and white as she runs off in an attempt to find her idol.

1 Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Emily Blunt is one of the main cast in A Quiet Place, Part II, reprising the role of Evelyn Abbott, the willing mother who must do whatever it takes to keep her family alive, no matter what.

Emily brings a passionate performance to the film, as she does with every role she takes on. The actress has been a part of many major films, including Mary Poppins Returns. It was a huge role for her, as Emily got the chance to play the iconic character of Mary Poppins herself in this Disney sequel.

