VIRAL VIDEO: Kolkata man playing classic Bollywood songs on violin leaves Twitterati in awe





A man identified as Bhogoban Mali from Kolkata managed to leave Twitter impressed with his talent for playing the violin. Her video of playing tunes from old Hindi movie songs has gone viral on social media.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, many people are looking for ways to keep themselves busy and engaged and social media comes to the rescue at these times. Amid it all, a video of an elderly man playing the violin on the streets of Calcutta caught the attention of internet users and went viral. The video was first tweeted by Aarif Shah and then retweeted by music composer Savvy Gupta. The composer was impressed with the talent and urged his supporters to help the talented but struggling artist. In the video, we see the old man standing in front of a closed store while playing tunes from classic Bollywood songs like Ajeeb Daastaan ​​and Deewana Hua Pagal. All masked, the man continued to play the tunes of the songs until the end. Seeing the 2 minute and 5 second video, Twitter users were not only impressed but also wanted to know more details about the artist so that help could be arranged for him. The video has over 80.9K views and is gradually invading the Internet. Looked: His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park, which I have come to know. for all talented artists like him. https://t.co/y5nCvODTfm Savvy (@savvygupta) June 7, 2021 One user wrote: “Everything is classic! Shot in front of a store selling vintage HMT!” Another wrote: “Any way to help this artist?” Another wrote: “Wow that’s just awesome … what a talent.” Another wrote: “Super talented. Pray for help soon.” Any idea how this person can be found and helped? Eager to contribute. Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnadydnad) June 6, 2021 Any idea how this person can be found and helped? Eager to contribute. Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnadydnad) June 6, 2021 Wow that’s just awesome … what a talent Azam Mirza (@Azam_Mirza) June 6, 2021 Everything is classic!

Shot in front of a shop selling vintage HMT! Human (@_thefine) June 6, 2021 The video surely drew a strong reaction from netizens as the old man’s talent for playing the violin pulled the strings of people’s hearts. What do you think of the video? Tell us in the comments. Read also | Watch: Elephant pays moving tribute to its master, who lost his life while battling cancer X

Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos