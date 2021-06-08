The Andy Griffith Show character actor started acting in his 60s





Sometimes good character actors are just as memorable as the most prominent stars. That was certainly the case with Burt Mustin, who is recognizable for his appearance on some of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. Whether you remember him from his days as Gus the Fireman on Leave it to the beaveror Jud Fletcher on The Andy Griffith Show, chances are you know the face of Burt Mustin. One of the most interesting things about him, however, isn’t his long resume of TV shows he’s appeared in over the years. It’s the fact that he didn’t even appear on camera until he was 67. Burton Hill Mustin grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and went on to graduate from the Civil Engineering Class of 1903 from Pennsylvania Military College. Over the years he worked as a car salesman and eventually became an agent for the Better Business Bureau. By the time he finally retired to Tucson, Arizona with his wife Frances, he had occasionally tried theater and singing as a hobby. But that was about it. He got a real surprise when director William Wyler was in the audience for his staging of Detective story.Wyler told Mustin to consider a professional acting career and even cast him in his film version ofDetective storyfeaturing Kirk douglas and Eleanor Parker. Mustin explained his fascinating life story in a particularly charming interview on Tonight’s Show with Johnny Carson. Read more: Ron Howard’s father Rance Howard appeared in 4 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” Just like that, Mustin’s life started all over again in his late sixties and he moved to Los Angeles to continue his acting work in Hollywood. He’s appeared as the “old man” in just about every classic TV series you can think of –My three sons, theMary Tyler Moore Show, Dredge,Windfall,The twilight zone, Red skeleton hour, Time Alfred Hitchcock,Love the american style,Nice to meet you, and more. He had small roles on All in the family, The Lonely Ranger, Petticoat Junction, The Monkees, Lucie’s show, Sanford and sons, Gun smoke, Beverly Hillbillies, The Brady Group, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Jack Benny program, and Get smart. HisIMDBjust goes over and over again. He appeared in 14 episodes of Andy griffith, even going as far asGomer Pyle USMC,andRFD Mayberry. At the very end of his career, Mustin appeared in a few episodes of Phyllis like Arthur Lanson, the love interest of Mother Dexter. A few months later, in 1977, Mustin passed away in Glendale, California at the age of 92. A great way to end such a legendary career! While you may not have realized his name, you certainly know the face of Burt Mustin and you should fondly remember him as one of the most iconic actors of his time.

