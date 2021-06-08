Watch Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds video “Flying on the ground”

High Flying Birds by Noel Gallagher has released his new video for “Flying on the Ground”. The song is one of two new tracks that will be featured on the band’s best-of album, Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), which arrives Friday via Sour Mash Records.

The clip develops the plot of the video “We’re On Our Way Now” inspired by the French New Wave, the first of two new songs released from the set. The two stars The crown actor Matt Smith and Gala Gordon. “Flying on the Ground” offers a more intimate look at the life of the couple, where they spend happy moments at home and stroll together in the streets. However, as was hinted at in the first visual, something nefarious is happening behind the scenes and regardless of which character Smith has been secretly involved in a tragedy. Gallagher makes an appearance in the music video directed by Dan Cadan and Jonathan Mowatt.

“This video reveals the real darkness behind the relationship between our protagonists… and its tragic loss – a blatant nod to Breathless and Keeping to himself (The foreigners). Matt and Gala were left on their own to improvise each scene in both videos.

Of melodic song, which features dynamic backing vocals, Gallagher called it “literally the best thing I have released since the last thing I released” in a statement. He added: “If Burt Bacharach was writing for Motown, this is what it would look like… but not so well… obviously.”