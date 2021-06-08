Newly Signed Legislation Seeks To Bring The Hollywood Hills To The Oklahoma Plains





Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed a bill offering incentives to bring film crews to the state earlier. One of the co-founders of Prairie Surf Studios, Oklahoma City’s new film studio, told KOCO 5 that the new incentives make Oklahoma competitive with other states, like Georgia and New Mexico. . Aside from putting thousands of Oklahoma residents to work, it also saves the money those film crews spend here in Oklahoma. Rachel Cannon, co-founder and co-CEO of Prairie Surf Studios, was instrumental in lobbying on behalf of Oklahoma’s film industry leading to the passage of the Filmed in Oklahoma law. The bill increases the incentive cap for Oklahoma film and television from $ 8 million to $ 30 million. “It gives them the opportunity to get up to 38% cash back,” Cannon said. “You don’t make the big kids come and play here unless you give them money back. Yes, you pay back a percentage by getting these productions to come here, but you get so much in return because they come here. and that they are pouring a lot of money into our economy. ”Cannon told KOCO 5 that this would have a huge impact on sustaining Oklahoma’s film and television industry, and it would help the economy of the Oklahoma. Oklahoma. “If you watch live the jobs of those who are employed on set, the electricians, the carpenters, the actors and the writers,” she said. “But then think of all the people who are indirect but who also benefit from this industry. So, hotels, restaurants, catering.” The announcement also comes as Oklahoma’s largest film festival kicks off later this week. The executive director of the deadCENTER Film Festival told KOCO 5 that she believes this will have a significant impact on future festivals. “What I really hope to see with this tax incentive is not just more projects coming up, but the quality of talent here as we grow up, because people realize they can work from project. planned here, ”said Alyx Picard Davis.

