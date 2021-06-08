Keira Knightley says extent of harassment “depressing”





Keira Knightley described the extent of harassment against women, from trial and error to threats of violence, as “depressing”. The actress said Harper’s Bazaar that “literally” everyone has experienced some form of misogyny in public. The 36-year-old said she, like other women, takes precautions when she comes home alone due to the threat of negative attention. Warning: explicit content When asked if she had been harassed, she replied to the magazine: “Yes! I mean, everyone did. Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, from a somehow, flashed on it, groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punch you in the face, or whatever, everyone’s done it. “That’s when the women started listing all the precautions they take when they get home to make sure they are safe, and I was like, ‘I’m doing each one. of them, and I don’t even think about it “.” If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, please visit: www.rte.ie/support. She continued, “It’s f ****** depressing. I think that’s why I love to listen to (Manda Scott’s book series) Boudica. “ Knightley, who recently retired from the lead role in the period drama The Essex Snake on childcare issues reported during the pandemic, recalled how she had kept her family’s morale high during the lockdown. She said: “We have a trampoline in our backyard and we have decided that we are only allowed to wear dresses on it. “I put on red lipstick every day, and every piece of Chanel I have in my closet, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons braided through her hair and her fairy wings. “I was like, ‘What’s the point of those pretty things sitting in the closet, when it’s pretty apocalyptic and scary outside? “It was so important to be really happy for the kids!” The actress has two children with her husband, Klaxons keyboardist James Righton – Edie, born in May 2015, and Delilah, born in September 2019. On the spotlight in a sci-fi project Accessory justice, Knightley said she was trying to enter the open space of an uncompromising leader. She said, ‘It’s about power. The questions within my character are: “What is the goal of conquest?” What are the motivations for governing? ‘” “So I read a lot of books about dictators and fantasize about intergalactic domination while I wash the dishes and change the baby’s diaper …” Source: Press association







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos