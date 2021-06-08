The family man season 2 worked a lot not only through the top notch script, directing and performances, but also through the punchy and fun dialogues written by Suparn S Varma (Tamil dialogues by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan). Bollywood Hungama in this special feature brings you 25 one-liners whose impact we have felt.

1. “Main marr jaunga lekin yeh coke piyunga nahi”

2. “Dhriti is writing an essay even for ‘True or False’ questions these days.”

3. “Free discount hai ya?”

4. “Yeh quote bhi Google pe mil jaayega tumhe”

5. “Sab chahte hai ki sacch unke saath rahein. By sacch ke saath koi nahi rehna chahta”

6. “Jis din Basu aise jhandon aur dhamkiyon se darrne lagi, uss din apna istifa de degi”

7. “Tere ko do munne dikhata hoon, ruk”

8. “Chillao zor zor se apni sex life ke baare mein”

9. “Mujhe yeh gore login ki bhasha nahi samaj mein aati”

10. “South Indian food in Kaunsa? South India means 5 states hai”

11. “Aye shaadi shuuda Devdas! Tum logon ka jhagda hua hai, divorce nahi hua”

12. “We lost the battle, but we won the war”

