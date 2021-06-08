Luke Wilson and Andrea Savage join Lili Reinhart in Netflix’s ‘Over / Under’ (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix’s dual timeline drama More / Minus completed her casting with Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage and Aisha Dee. Also joining the project is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet, who starred in both The politician and Hollywood for the streamer. They all join previously announced star Lili Reinhart, who will lead the project as Natalie, whose life, on the eve of her college graduation, diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate the motherhood as a young adult in it. hometown of Texas, the other where she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career. In both trips throughout her 20s, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating grief and rediscovers herself. Wanuri Kahiu, who was the originator of popular Kenyan romance Friend, is set to direct. April Prosser is behind the script. Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman to Produce, After Releasing Sci-Fi Feature Project power with the streamer. Jessica Malanaphy of CatchLight Studios will also produce, with Alyssa Rodrigues of Screen Arcade and Reinhart as executive producers. Dee, replaced by Gersh and Animal Federation, can currently be seen in the final season of the Freeform breakout series. The daring type. Ramirez, replaced by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson, will soon be seen in Top Gun: Maverick. Corenswet is replaced by ICM, Untitled and Jackoway Austen. Wilson is replaced by CAA. Savage is replaced by CAA and MGMT.







