Tuesday, June 8, 2021 horoscope
Moon alert
Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, the moon changes from Taurus to Gemini.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Today you have a lot of mental energy for financial matters, shopping, or making money. This is why it is important to be aware of the lunar alert, because this morning is a bad time for making financial decisions or spending money. (Except for food or gas.) Know that.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
The moon in your sign dances with Mars, which gives you strong energy to work with others. You will be candid in your communications. However, be aware of the limitations of the lunar alert!
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
With the sun in your sign, you wear your colors! However, this morning the moon in your chart is hiding. Therefore, bide your time. Don’t spend money and avoid important decisions until 2 p.m.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
It’s a great day for chatting with others, especially in the morning. Avoid important decisions or purchases; nonetheless, socializing will lift your spirits. Write down your bright ideas and wait for the end of the lunar alert to act.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
This day begins with all eyes on you. Oh yes, you are very focused! However, until 2 p.m., avoid shopping or making important decisions as there is a moon alert. After that, all of his systems disappear!
Virgo (23 August-22 September)
This morning is a wonderful time to let your mind dreamlike float to explore philosophies, esoteric ideas, mystical paths, and spirituality. It’s vague but it’s exciting. There is a lunar alert in effect until 2 p.m. Be aware of this.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
This morning you are focusing on financial matters related to government, taxes, debt or shared ownership. However, do not make decisions in these areas and do not spend money until 2pm. Just gather your data and wait for the end of the lunar alert to take action.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
This morning is a great time to socialize with close friends and partners as the conversations will be warm, friendly and candid. However, there is a lunar alert in effect until 2:00 PM; so wait until then to accept something important or spend money. Prevented is warned.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
This morning you have the energy to devote to health concerns, your job, or something to do with a pet. Work your best but know that there is a moon alert until 2 p.m., which avoids important decisions and races. (Except for the food.)
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
It’s a wonderful creative day for you! When the lunar alert goes into effect this morning, your mind will be free to think outside the box. Enjoy socializing with others, especially children. Write down your original ideas; however, do not accept anything until the end of the Lunar Alert.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
It’s the perfect day to play hooky and stay home, especially this morning. The Lunar Alert will last until 2pm, which means enjoying your fantasies but not accepting anything important and not buying except for food. Once it’s over, you still want to play!
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Be careful. This morning you are mentally alert and energetic; however, there is a lunar alert in effect until 2 p.m. This means getting your data but putting off important decisions until they are completed. Likewise, no races until then.
If your birthday is today
Actress Julianna Margulies (1966) shares your birthday. You are witty, curious and full of energy in your approach to life. You are also determined, hardworking and courageous when looking for what you want. You will feel very independent this year because you know that you are facing choices that open up new opportunities. You will want solitude. Take advantage of this time to make new plans!
