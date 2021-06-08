Video of a man from Kolkata playing old Bollywood songs on his violin goes viral. Watch





A video of an old man from Kolkata playing Bollywood songs on his violin has gone viral on social media. The man has been identified as Bhogoban Mali and he apparently resides somewhere in Girish Park, Kolkata. The video was originally shared by journalist Aarif Shah on Twitter. Later, music composer Savvy Gupta shared the video of the old man playing the violin on his Twitter account and asked his followers to help the struggling artist. In the video, the old man can be seen standing by an empty street playing Bollywood covers on his violin. In the 2 minute and 5 second video, Bhogoban performs the song Diwana Hua Baadal by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi from the 1964 film Kashmir ki Kali. It is followed by the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh by Lata Mangeshkars from the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park, which I have come to know. One-off help is not going to work for these artists, if someone can do something long term it will be real help I guess. Not just for him for all talented artists like him (sic) Savvy Gupta wrote in tweeting this video. Sharing the video Aarif Shah wrote: Look at the talent of this old man from Kolkata (sic). The video was posted by Aarif on June 6 and has over 80,000 views. Watch the video here: His name is Bhogoban Mali, he resides somewhere around Girish Park, which I have come to know. for all talented artists like him. https://t.co/y5nCvODTfm Savvy (@savvygupta) June 7, 2021 The Kolkata video went viral in no time. Several users in the comments section wanted to know the exact address of Bhogoban Malis so that they could help him. Here is how internet users reacted: Hi Who has shot this video before knows where it is Please ask him to open a bank account or if he has one please send it to me he will transfer funds from UK

Please

God bless him and the person shot this video Mahendra Pujara (@cmyad) June 6, 2021 The fact that he has the instrument could mean that he is yet another artist who has found himself in poverty.

Would it be possible to find out where it was? Maybe a local NGO could help them. Anamika (BasAinweHi) (@HiAinwe) June 6, 2021 Wow. This is amazing Mukesh’s Voice (@MukeshVoice) June 6, 2021 Super talented. Pray for help soon. Thanks Keith (@ThankKeith) June 6, 2021 Great God bless him Partha Bose (@kuntinandan) June 6, 2021 What do you think of the video? READ ALSO | Viral video from Kerala: Old woman loses clients in pandemic, Twitter wants Baba Ka Dhaba miracle READ ALSO | A man from Kolkata, 77, played the violin for 17 years to raise money for his wife’s cancer treatment. Viral story







