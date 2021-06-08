Sweet Tooth: This ending explained and all your questions answered

Netflix



If you’ve just completed the heartfelt fairytale that is Netflix Sweet tooth, then it’s time to dig deeper into what it all means. The topical themes, exploring the fear of the other and the vigilantes, make Sweet Tooth resonate more than ever in the present moment. Where could the show go next? Will he have a second season? What are the origins of the virus that is causing the world to collapse? Let’s dive into all of this and more.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Who is the narrator ?

The distinct rocky tones telling this modern fairy tale belong to actor James Brolin (Josh Brolin’s father), best known for the films Skyjacked (1972), Westworld (1973) and Traffic (2000). Although he is a constant presence in the series, the narrator does not appear as a character and there is no explanation for who he is, at least not in season 1. Maybe we won’t know – we never and it is simply part of a well told fairy tale.

Where does Gus come from?

Gus is understandably upset to find that his whole life has been a lie. Gus was raised believing that Pubba was his father and Birdie was his mother. It is revealed in Episode 7 that Pubba’s real name is Richard Fox and that he was a janitor at Fort Smith Labs in Colorado. Birdie is really Gertrude and she was a geneticist at Fort Smith who experimented on Gus, whose name is an abbreviation for Genetic Unit Series 1. She and Richard went on a date and, when the military took over. stormed the facility and took his job, Bertie pushed Gus into Richard’s care. While we still don’t know exactly how he came to be, Gus could be the first hybrid to exist. When Dr Singh sees Gus for the first time, he finds that he is older than the others.

What is the connection between the virus and hybrids?

There are only small clues at this point. Judy, Birdie’s best friend, says of viruses and hybrids: “I once heard [Birdie] say they were two sides of the same coin. “Judy reveals to Bear that” Gus was all Birdie “and that Fort Smith wasn’t just about him. It was also about the virus, aka H5G9, aka the Sick , too. Another piece of the puzzle: Given his age, Gus could have been born about a year before the virus hit.

What are the origins of the virus?

The origins of the virus are left ambiguous at the end of Season 1. But if you’re looking for answers now, you can head over toherefor comic book spoilers. Note: the Netflix adaptation has already deviated significantly from the original comic book by Jeff Lemire.

What happened in the history of Jepperd?

When Jepperd finds Gus near the crashed plane, he admits a difficult truth about his past. That he and his wife had a child, but when Jepperd found out his son was a black sheep hybrid, he panicked and ran for him. Even though he quickly changed his mind and returned to his family in the hospital, they had already been removed. It was Jepperd’s guilt that initially prompted him to help Gus.

What is Bear’s real name?

We also find out what Bear’s story is. When Judy asks her what her real name is, she reveals that it is Becky, Rebecca Walker, and that her adoptive parents call her Becky Bear. She also reveals that the last men didn’t kill them, it was the sick, and that her parents had a biological hybrid baby girl who was taken away after their deaths. Bear’s little sister is quickly revealed to be Aimee’s adopted daughter, Wendy, who is half pig and half human.

Will there be a second season?

Netflix has been known to cancel TV shows even though they have large fan bases, one of the more recent being Jupiter’s legacy. But on a positive note, Shadow and Bone has just received the green light for a second season, a month and a half after its first release. Considering the good reviews and its airing as one of the most watched shows on Netflix, Sweet Tooth probably has a good chance of making a comeback. We will update this post once there is an official word anyway.

What could happen in season 2?

There are plenty of cliffhangers, including the revelation that Birdie is still alive and well in Alaska, probably working to find a cure. Meanwhile, Jepperd and Aimee must hatch a plan to save the hybrid children that Dr. Singh is forced to experiment with. Plus, there’s a chance Jepperd will be reunited with his son, who could be the Black Sheep Hybrid in The Preserve. There is also a new wave of sick people to come, according to General Abbot and his “ears on the coast.”