Raw WWE Results, Recap, Notes: Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre Agree To Match Inside Hell in a Cell

In the run-up to the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 20, WWE used Raw to officially book the first match of the event that will take place inside the Cell during the Raw edition of Monday evening. Upon signing the contract between Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, McIntyre challenged to place the match inside the iconic WWE structure, a challenge Lashley quickly accepted.

However, McIntyre faces great risks in the upcoming event, as Lashley and MVP added the stipulation that a loss of McIntyre would mean he will not be eligible for the WWE Title as long as Lashley holds the title. belt. McIntyre, desperate for one last hit on Lashley, has agreed to the terms and the game is now settled as Lashley finally tries to get McIntyre out of his life.

McIntyre and Lashley agree to Hell in a Cell match

When it was time for McIntyre and Lashley to sign the contract for their Hell in a Cell clash, only McIntyre initially came to the ring. As McIntyre was about to pick up the pen, MVP and Lashley interrupted him to slowly walk into the ring with their female “acquaintances”. Lashley made the condition that if McIntyre lost on pay-per-view, the challenger would never get a chance for his title again. McIntyre interrupted to accept immediately.

However, there was a condition attached to McIntyre’s response, as he demanded that the match take place inside Hell in a Cell. Lashley and MVP agreed, with Lashley saying their story would end with McIntyre putting his kilt between his legs and running away. McIntyre then used a sword to slice the table in half before the two launched into a stare.

No complaints about signing a contract with WWE not ending in the expected brawl, though McIntyre slicing a table in half was a bit silly – though nothing compared to the end-of-show segment involving Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler (more on this to come). MVP did a great job throughout the show, including a huge behind-the-scenes segment with Kofi Kingston later that night. Lashley and McIntyre were a lock that had to take place inside the cell, so getting this “on paper” was just a necessary step in the story. Category B

What else happened on WWE Raw?

The Viking Raiders have won a team battle royale, earn a chance at Raw Tag titles. John Morrison entered the solo match to represent his team with The Miz, being knocked out second after Lince Dorado, who had also gone out alone on behalf of Lucha House Party. The Raiders knocked out Randy Orton from RK-Bro for the last time to win the game.

Jaxson Ryker beat. Elias by count when Elias ran from the ring and backstage.

Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo ended in double scoring after Carrillo struck a Spanish fly from the ring apron to the outside. Sheamus, who was the commentator for the match, celebrated the victory of either man.

Jeff Hardy beat. Cedric Alexander via pinfall with a Swanton bomb. Alexander mocked Hardy’s signature pose, giving Hardy the opportunity to hit a Twist of Fate to prepare for the finish.

Nikki Cross and Asuka beat. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley via pinfall. Flair and Ripley had an argument backstage early in the series, with Ripley saying she respected Cross, unlike Flair. This led to a situation where the two were challenged to team up against Cross and an opponent of their choosing. Ripley and Flair argued and brawled throughout the match until Flair hit Ripley with Natural Selection, allowing Cross to squeeze in the pin.

Mansoor def. Drew Gulak via pinfall with a spindle reversal. Mustafa Ali confronted Mansoor backstage earlier in the night, saying Mansoor might think he was ready, but he should in fact be prepared for Gulak to try to cheat and take advantage of the recruit. Mansoor’s pin came when he countered a Gulak pin in which Gulak tried to grab the tights, just like Ali had said he would.

Kofi Kingston beat Riddle by pinfall after hitting Trouble in Paradise. MVP spoke to Kingston ahead of the game, MVP accusing Kingston of letting KofiMania die. Randy Orton came to ringside to support Riddle, but walked away shaking his head after Riddle suffered defeat.

Shayna Baszler was a guest on Alexa’s Playground. She refused to apologize for calling Lilly “just a stupid doll”, choosing instead to repeat the phrase before throwing Alexa Bliss’ doll and stomping on her after a fight. The fire started to pick up along the entrance ramp as Baszler ran backstage. After trying to lock himself in an office, Baszler began to see Lilly’s reflection in a mirror before the screen went black and Baszler screamed as the show stopped.