Brie Bella contacted Nikki’s ex-twin John Cena after WWE Hall of Fame

The Bella Twins were inducted this year (Photo: WWE)

Brie Bella texted John Cena following his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 37-year-old retired wrestler revealed she sent a message to her ex-fiance sister Nikkis, whom she split with three years ago, in April to thank him for his support throughout. his career in the ring.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: I even texted John thanking him. Because you do, when you are inducted into the Hall of Fame, you want to start reaching out to people and thanking them, because you love, I entered the Hall of Fame because you are part of this great puzzle. that has been completed, you are one of the pieces.

The one thing I always give John Cena credit for was the guy who sat in a chair, looked at the monitor all the time. When you came back from your game, he gave you some advice.

He always cared about everyone’s game and their work and how to help them improve. And I will never forget it. And so, I told him all the time, and also I was their third wheel, it would always be the three of us traveling all the time.

So I was like, the memories and how much you always gave us great advice, I’ll never forget. Its why were here.

The twins were both honored at the ceremony, and Nikki who mentioned her former flame during their induction speech didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the role he played.

She said: For me, I look at my career and I know it wasn’t just because of me. It was Brie, it was the Bella Army, it was the producers, all the people who believed in me, and John was a big part of that.

He really helped me be that fearless side and showed me a part of this world that I had never seen before.

I think just because you have breakups or whatever it doesn’t mean you can’t thank these people and really appreciate the help they got.

Nikki is now engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she has an 11-month-old son Matteo, while John is married to Shay Shariatzadeh.

