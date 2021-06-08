Would Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film be a love triangle with these actors? Deets inside

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is ready for her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar. Shortly after Karan brought Shanaya into his talent management agency, there was various speculation about his debut. Shanaya who is super active on social networks has always alluded to his beginnings. Audiences and fans are now eagerly awaiting to see her on the big screen. Also Read – From Aamir Khan to Arjun Kapoor: 9 Bollywood Celebrities And Their Strangest Phobias

According to unconfirmed reports, Shanaya will be making her acting debut with Student Of The Year 3. There are various reports that the child star will be debuting a romantic comedy that will be a love triangle. The film will be produced by Karan and Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Dharma Productions. Well, the movie will also star Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles. Also Read – From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Anushka Sharma, Here’s What These Bollywood Moms Craved During Pregnancy

A source close to the development of the films told the media portal that the three actors have been attending several theater workshops over the past six months now. Well, the movie was supposed to hit the floors in July of this year, but due to COVID-19, filming plans have been delayed. The close source said most of the film will be shot overseas. The script is said to be ready and the pre-production process is underway. Filming for the film is expected to begin at the end of the year. Well, the movie is hitting theaters next year. Also Read – After Govinda hits, KRK clarifies his tweet “Govinda Bhai” was not about Bollywood actor

